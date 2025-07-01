Mumbai gears up for a soulful Ashadhi Ekadashi with Bolava Vitthal- an evening of Abhangs on July 6

MUMBAI: This Ashadhi Ekadashi season, the city will once again resonate with the devotional spirit of the Varkari tradition as Pancham Nishad Creatives presents the much-anticipated Bolava Vitthal — an evening of soul-stirring Abhangs. The concert will be held on Sunday, 6th July 2025 at 5:00 PM at the Sri Shanmukhananda Chandrasekarendra Saraswathi Auditorium, Sion.

Now in its 20th edition, Bolava Vitthal has, since 2005, journeyed across India — from intimate baithaks to grand auditoria — transforming each venue into a sanctum of spiritual expression. The Mumbai edition features a stellar line-up of acclaimed vocalists: Ketaki Mategaonkar, Anand Bhate, Aarya Ambekar, and Jayateerth Mevundi, who will each offer their unique interpretations of the devotional works of Sant Dnyaneshwar, Tukaram, Namdev, Janabai, Eknath, and others.

They will be accompanied by a brilliant ensemble of instrumentalists — Prasad Padhye (Tabla), Sukhad Munde (Pakhawaj), and Aditya Oke (Harmonium), along with Shadaj Godkhindi (Flute) and Suryakant Surve (Additional Rhythms).

“Singing Abhangs is like stepping into a river of devotion,” shares Ketaki Mategaonkar, whose voice blends warmth with deep spiritual feeling. “Each note carries the longing and love of saints whose words continue to inspire generations.”

Anand Bhate, the Kirana gharana maestro and disciple of Pandit Bhimsen Joshi, reflects, “Bolava Vitthal is more than music — it’s an offering, a prayer. The simplicity of the Abhangs hides profound wisdom that touches the soul.”

For Aarya Ambekar, “The Abhangs are a bridge between the saints and us — their timeless poetry speaks of love, liberation, and surrender. all through divine simplicity.”

Jayateerth Mevundi describes the stage as “a sacred space where music and Bhakti unite — Bolava Vitthal is a rare celebration of this purity.”

Curated by Shashi Vyas, Founder and Director of Pancham Nishad Creatives, the concept of Bolava Vitthal originated in Mumbai and has since evolved into a national movement. “Bolava Vitthal began with a simple thought — to bring the spiritual resonance of Abhangs from temple courtyards to concert stages,” says Mr. Vyas. “What began as an intimate offering is now an annual pilgrimage of sound. We are deeply grateful to Mumbai — where this journey began — for nurturing this tradition year after year.”

Event Details

Date & Time: Sunday, 6 July 2025 | 5:00 PM onwards

Venue: Sri Shanmukhananda Chandrasekarendra Saraswathi Auditorium, Kings Circle, Mumbai

Tickets: Available on www.bookmyshow.com (Limited seats available)

Audience Entry: Please be seated by 4:30 PM to avoid disturbance

For more details (WhatsApp message only): 7045597505