RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  01 Jul 2025 12:00 |  By RnMTeam

Mumbai gears up for a soulful Ashadhi Ekadashi with Bolava Vitthal- an evening of Abhangs on July 6

MUMBAI: This Ashadhi Ekadashi season, the city will once again resonate with the devotional spirit of the Varkari tradition as Pancham Nishad Creatives presents the much-anticipated Bolava Vitthal — an evening of soul-stirring Abhangs. The concert will be held on Sunday, 6th July 2025 at 5:00 PM at the Sri Shanmukhananda Chandrasekarendra Saraswathi Auditorium, Sion.

Now in its 20th edition, Bolava Vitthal has, since 2005, journeyed across India — from intimate baithaks to grand auditoria — transforming each venue into a sanctum of spiritual expression. The Mumbai edition features a stellar line-up of acclaimed vocalists: Ketaki Mategaonkar, Anand Bhate, Aarya Ambekar, and Jayateerth Mevundi, who will each offer their unique interpretations of the devotional works of Sant Dnyaneshwar, Tukaram, Namdev, Janabai, Eknath, and others.

They will be accompanied by a brilliant ensemble of instrumentalists — Prasad Padhye (Tabla), Sukhad Munde (Pakhawaj), and Aditya Oke (Harmonium), along with Shadaj Godkhindi (Flute) and Suryakant Surve (Additional Rhythms).

“Singing Abhangs is like stepping into a river of devotion,” shares Ketaki Mategaonkar, whose voice blends warmth with deep spiritual feeling. “Each note carries the longing and love of saints whose words continue to inspire generations.”

Anand Bhate, the Kirana gharana maestro and disciple of Pandit Bhimsen Joshi, reflects, “Bolava Vitthal is more than music — it’s an offering, a prayer. The simplicity of the Abhangs hides profound wisdom that touches the soul.”

For Aarya Ambekar, “The Abhangs are a bridge between the saints and us — their timeless poetry speaks of love, liberation, and surrender. all through divine simplicity.”

Jayateerth Mevundi describes the stage as “a sacred space where music and Bhakti unite — Bolava Vitthal is a rare celebration of this purity.”

Curated by Shashi Vyas, Founder and Director of Pancham Nishad Creatives, the concept of Bolava Vitthal originated in Mumbai and has since evolved into a national movement. “Bolava Vitthal began with a simple thought — to bring the spiritual resonance of Abhangs from temple courtyards to concert stages,” says Mr. Vyas. “What began as an intimate offering is now an annual pilgrimage of sound. We are deeply grateful to Mumbai — where this journey began — for nurturing this tradition year after year.”

Event Details

Date & Time: Sunday, 6 July 2025 | 5:00 PM onwards
Venue: Sri Shanmukhananda Chandrasekarendra Saraswathi Auditorium, Kings Circle, Mumbai
Tickets: Available on www.bookmyshow.com (Limited seats available)
Audience Entry: Please be seated by 4:30 PM to avoid disturbance
For more details (WhatsApp message only): 7045597505

Tags
music
Related news
 | 01 Jul 2025

Maroon 5 showcases Behati Prinsloo in bold new visual for upcoming single 'All Night'

MUMBAI: Maroon 5 has unveiled their latest single, All Night, alongside a striking music video that puts model Behati Prinsloo—wife of frontman Adam Levine—at the center of the narrative.

read more
 | 01 Jul 2025

Men Without Hats travel back to the future with new single

MUMBAI: Dust off your Walkman, dig out that denim jacket, and prepare for a neon-coloured nostalgia trip: Men Without Hats are back with a synth-pop banger that celebrates the decade that made them legends.

read more
 | 01 Jul 2025

Norman Nodge debuts at antiSOCIAL for a night of pure techno ritual

MUMBAI: Berghain icon Norman Nodge makes his long-awaited India debut, delivering a deep, hypnotic set infused with Berlin’s uncompromising underground spirit.

read more
 | 01 Jul 2025

Maya Somaiya School of Music and Performing Arts opens admissions for 2025-26

MUMBAI: Maya Somaiya School of Music and Performing Arts, a premier institution under Somaiya Vidyavihar University, has opened admissions for the academic year 2025–26.

read more
 | 01 Jul 2025

Five Years of Independent voices: TuneCore India celebrates a milestone of artist empowerment

MUMBAI: In 2020, TuneCore, the leading independent development partner for self-releasing artists—owned by Believe, one of the world’s leading digital music companies—entered India with a vision: to provide local  independent musicians with resources and freedom to build global careers.

read more

RnM Biz

India Emerges as a powerhouse for Independent Music: TuneCore and Believe highlight regional growth, inclusivity, and artist empowerment

MUMBAI: In a candid conversation with Radioandmusic, Akhila Shankar (Head, TuneCore South Asia) read more

Apple Music turns 10: Celebrates milestone with new LA studio and game-changing features

MUMBAI: As Apple Music marks its 10th anniversary since launching on June 30, 2015, the US tech read more

Spotify study reveals when India listens to music

Gen Z and millennials from six metro cities highlight the most relevant moments when music...read more

Global Underground: FreshTunes connects the world with long-standing, truly free artist services

MUMBAI: FreshTunes is an artist services platform that has encouraged a community many music comread more

Hoopr Smash partners with Merchant Records to add 450 plus tracks by Salim–Sulaiman to it's growing licensing marketplace

MUMBAI: Hoopr Smash, a first-of-its-kind, automated, self-serve, music licensing marketplace annread more

top# 5 articles

1
Five Years of Independent voices: TuneCore India celebrates a milestone of artist empowerment

MUMBAI: In 2020, TuneCore, the leading independent development partner for self-releasing artists—owned by Believe, one of the world’s leading...read more

2
Rishabh Kant makes stirring Bollywood debut with Saiyaara, backed by Yash Raj Films

MUMBAI: Yash Raj Films, the powerhouse behind many of Bollywood’s most iconic stories, is ushering in a new era with its latest venture, Saiyaara....read more

3
Men Without Hats travel back to the future with new single

MUMBAI: Dust off your Walkman, dig out that denim jacket, and prepare for a neon-coloured nostalgia trip: Men Without Hats are back with a synth-pop...read more

4
Norman Nodge debuts at antiSOCIAL for a night of pure techno ritual

MUMBAI: Berghain icon Norman Nodge makes his long-awaited India debut, delivering a deep, hypnotic set infused with Berlin’s uncompromising...read more

5
Mumbai gears up for a soulful Ashadhi Ekadashi with Bolava Vitthal- an evening of Abhangs on July 6

MUMBAI: This Ashadhi Ekadashi season, the city will once again resonate with the devotional spirit of the Varkari tradition as Pancham Nishad...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2025 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games