Maya Somaiya School of Music and Performing Arts opens admissions for 2025-26

MUMBAI: Maya Somaiya School of Music and Performing Arts, a premier institution under Somaiya Vidyavihar University, has opened admissions for the academic year 2025–26. Offering full-time programmes across the Bachelor’s in Performing Arts, Master’s in Performing Arts, diploma, certificate, and now a Ph.D. in Music, the School provides a rigorous academic space for aspiring vocalists, instrumentalists, dancers, educators, and scholars rooted in Indian classical traditions.

Built on Somaiya Vidyavihar’s 83-year academic legacy and grounded in the ethos of the guru-shishya parampara, the School offers an immersive learning experience, where students train under maestros, participate in regular baithaks and workshops, and perform on stage throughout the academic year.

On average, Indians spend 5.3 hours each week watching music videos, well above the global average of 3.5 hours. While film soundtracks still generate nearly 80% of music industry revenue, audience preferences are shifting. Classical, folk, and fusion genres are gaining renewed visibility through academic programmes, independent platforms, and national cultural showcases. Events like the Symphony of India challenge, with over 200 entries and 80 finalists across disciplines, signal the country’s growing appetite for classically trained, stage-ready talent.

Maya Somaiya School of Music and Performing Arts addresses this shift through industry-aligned training, critical mentorship, and a research-driven academic environment. The curriculum builds artistic rigour, cultural context, and professional readiness, equipping students not just to perform but to ontribute meaningfully to India’s evolving performing arts ecosystem.

The School offers the Bachelor’s in Performing Arts in the following disciplines:

The two-year Master’s in Performing Arts (MPA) is offered in Vocal, Swar Vadya, Taal Vadya, Bharatanatyam, and Kathak. Applicants must hold a Bachelor’s in Performing Arts or equivalent degree, or have extensive classical training. Admission is based on an audition and interview.

For students seeking shorter or skill-focused routes, diploma programmes are offered in Bharatanatyam, Kathak, Light Music, Harmonium, Flute, and Vocal Fundamentals. Certificate courses include Music Appreciation and Journalism, Composition and Direction, Foundation in Bharatanatyam, Sugam Sangeet, and other introductory modules.

Advanced learners may apply for the Ph.D. in Music, a research-intensive programme focused on Indian classical theory, aesthetics, and performance. The school is also launching a Ph.D. program for advanced performers and scholars alike.

Aligned with the National Education Policy, the School also offers a dual degree pathway, enabling students to combine performing arts training with disciplines across Somaiya Vidyavihar University, including liberal arts, sciences, or management.

Speaking on the School’s vision, Shri Niladri Kumaar, Dean of Maya Somaiya School of Music and Performing Arts, said, “What truly matters is how deeply it touches lives. India leads globally in digital music engagement, with over 216 million users regularly accessing music streaming platforms not just to listen but to learn. Our role is to create practitioners who carry this legacy forward with honesty and strength. Maya Somaiya School of Music and Performing Arts doesn’t just teach performance. We nurture artists who are critically aware, emotionally rooted, and stage-ready. Every student here carries a part of that Viraasat with Vikas we stand for.”

With its unique blend of tradition, academic rigour, and real-world exposure, Maya Somaiya School of Music and Performing Arts is shaping a new generation of performers, educators, and cultural practitioners. As the performing arts continue to evolve in relevance and reach, the School stands at the forefront, offering students the tools, mentorship, and platforms to build meaningful, future-facing careers in Indian classical music and dance.