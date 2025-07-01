Maroon 5 showcases Behati Prinsloo in bold new visual for upcoming single 'All Night'

MUMBAI: Maroon 5 has unveiled their latest single, All Night, alongside a striking music video that puts model Behati Prinsloo—wife of frontman Adam Levine—at the center of the narrative. In a creative shift from the band’s usual visuals, Prinsloo takes the spotlight in one of her most prominent appearances to date.

Set for official release on August 15, All Night delves into the emotional intensity of a passionate relationship, pairing the band’s signature upbeat production with introspective lyrics. The decision to foreground Prinsloo signals Maroon 5’s growing interest in reimagining their visual storytelling and experimenting with their artistic direction.

Fan response has been overwhelmingly positive, suggesting the band’s audience is ready to embrace this fresh chapter.