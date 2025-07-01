RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  01 Jul 2025 18:28 |  By RnMTeam

Maroon 5 showcases Behati Prinsloo in bold new visual for upcoming single 'All Night'

MUMBAI: Maroon 5 has unveiled their latest single, All Night, alongside a striking music video that puts model Behati Prinsloo—wife of frontman Adam Levine—at the center of the narrative. In a creative shift from the band’s usual visuals, Prinsloo takes the spotlight in one of her most prominent appearances to date.

Set for official release on August 15, All Night delves into the emotional intensity of a passionate relationship, pairing the band’s signature upbeat production with introspective lyrics. The decision to foreground Prinsloo signals Maroon 5’s growing interest in reimagining their visual storytelling and experimenting with their artistic direction.

Fan response has been overwhelmingly positive, suggesting the band’s audience is ready to embrace this fresh chapter.

Tags
Maroon 5 Behati Prinsloo All night music
Related news
 | 01 Jul 2025

Men Without Hats travel back to the future with new single

MUMBAI: Dust off your Walkman, dig out that denim jacket, and prepare for a neon-coloured nostalgia trip: Men Without Hats are back with a synth-pop banger that celebrates the decade that made them legends.

read more
 | 01 Jul 2025

Norman Nodge debuts at antiSOCIAL for a night of pure techno ritual

MUMBAI: Berghain icon Norman Nodge makes his long-awaited India debut, delivering a deep, hypnotic set infused with Berlin’s uncompromising underground spirit.

read more
 | 01 Jul 2025

Maya Somaiya School of Music and Performing Arts opens admissions for 2025-26

MUMBAI: Maya Somaiya School of Music and Performing Arts, a premier institution under Somaiya Vidyavihar University, has opened admissions for the academic year 2025–26.

read more
 | 01 Jul 2025

Five Years of Independent voices: TuneCore India celebrates a milestone of artist empowerment

MUMBAI: In 2020, TuneCore, the leading independent development partner for self-releasing artists—owned by Believe, one of the world’s leading digital music companies—entered India with a vision: to provide local  independent musicians with resources and freedom to build global careers.

read more
 | 01 Jul 2025

Devotional poet-gem Kavi Narayan Agrawal Ji ‘Das Narayan’ champions societal change through spirituality, environment, and heritage

MUMBAI: In an era where the soul of society seeks direction, the revered devotional poet and cultural visionary Kavi Narayan Agrawal Ji, fondly known as ‘Das Narayan’, leads by example with a heartfelt mission rooted in devotion, compassion, and responsibility.

read more

RnM Biz

India Emerges as a powerhouse for Independent Music: TuneCore and Believe highlight regional growth, inclusivity, and artist empowerment

MUMBAI: In a candid conversation with Radioandmusic, Akhila Shankar (Head, TuneCore South Asia) read more

Apple Music turns 10: Celebrates milestone with new LA studio and game-changing features

MUMBAI: As Apple Music marks its 10th anniversary since launching on June 30, 2015, the US tech read more

Spotify study reveals when India listens to music

Gen Z and millennials from six metro cities highlight the most relevant moments when music...read more

Global Underground: FreshTunes connects the world with long-standing, truly free artist services

MUMBAI: FreshTunes is an artist services platform that has encouraged a community many music comread more

Hoopr Smash partners with Merchant Records to add 450 plus tracks by Salim–Sulaiman to it's growing licensing marketplace

MUMBAI: Hoopr Smash, a first-of-its-kind, automated, self-serve, music licensing marketplace annread more

top# 5 articles

1
Men Without Hats travel back to the future with new single

MUMBAI: Dust off your Walkman, dig out that denim jacket, and prepare for a neon-coloured nostalgia trip: Men Without Hats are back with a synth-pop...read more

2
Rishabh Kant makes stirring Bollywood debut with Saiyaara, backed by Yash Raj Films

MUMBAI: Yash Raj Films, the powerhouse behind many of Bollywood’s most iconic stories, is ushering in a new era with its latest venture, Saiyaara....read more

3
Five Years of Independent voices: TuneCore India celebrates a milestone of artist empowerment

MUMBAI: In 2020, TuneCore, the leading independent development partner for self-releasing artists—owned by Believe, one of the world’s leading...read more

4
Norman Nodge debuts at antiSOCIAL for a night of pure techno ritual

MUMBAI: Berghain icon Norman Nodge makes his long-awaited India debut, delivering a deep, hypnotic set infused with Berlin’s uncompromising...read more

5
Mumbai gears up for a soulful Ashadhi Ekadashi with Bolava Vitthal- an evening of Abhangs on July 6

MUMBAI: This Ashadhi Ekadashi season, the city will once again resonate with the devotional spirit of the Varkari tradition as Pancham Nishad...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2025 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games