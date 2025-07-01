Five Years of Independent voices: TuneCore India celebrates a milestone of artist empowerment

MUMBAI: In 2020, TuneCore, the leading independent development partner for self-releasing artists—owned by Believe, one of the world’s leading digital music companies—entered India with a vision: to provide local independent musicians with resources and freedom to build global careers. Five years on, that vision has become a widespread movement.

As TuneCore India celebrates its 5-year anniversary, the company is reflecting on a half-decade that redefined who gets heard in Indian music. From unlocking global distribution for bedroom producers to supporting regional voices in their native languages, TuneCore has played a pivotal role in building an artist-first ecosystem in one of the world’s most diverse music markets.

“From India, To the World”

To mark the milestone, TuneCore is releasing a comprehensive, data-led report that dives deep into the evolution of independent music in India. The report shines a light on how artists—from hip-hop trailblazers and singer-songwriters to electronic beat makers and folk revivalists—are rewriting the rules of the music industry.

“This isn’t just about numbers—it’s about what independent artists have achieved. We’re celebrating the growth of independent music in India not just as a trend, but as a part of the cultural zeitgeist ,” said Akhila Shankar, Head of TuneCore, South Asia.

Independent music is no longer the alternative—it’s the main stage. Over the last five years, TuneCore has been instrumental in helping Indian artists take charge of their creative journeys, build sustainable careers, and reach audiences across the globe. At Believe, we are proud to back a platform that champions artist autonomy and fuels the cultural and economic growth of India’s music ecosystem. This is just the beginning—we’re committed to making India a global powerhouse for independent music.”

— Vivek Raina, Managing Director, Believe India

Key Highlights:

1. India’s moment on the global stage: 1 in 20 streams for Indian artists come from outside India, with countries like U.S., Canada, and the U.K. leading in global engagement.

2. TuneCore Accelerator impact: 64,000+ tracks from Indian artists in the program, 13+ billion streams generated by Indian artists via TuneCore Accelerator

3. Regional diversity: Hindi, Punjabi, Bengali, Urdu, Tamil among the top languages

4. Genre boom: Hip-hop, indie pop, electronic, and folk are leading India’s indie sound

“This milestone isn’t just about TuneCore. It’s about a movement that belongs to the artists of India. Our job is to amplify them—loud, local, and limitless,” added Shankar.

A Celebration of Sound – June 26

To culminate the anniversary, TuneCore India hosted an exclusive showcase event in Mumbai on June 26, spotlighting independent talent and the report’s findings. The celebration featured a performance by Long Distances, Dorwin John and Anoushka Maskey , and conversations around the future of independent music in the country.

This moment was more than a celebration—it was a cultural checkpoint. It acknowledged how far Indian indie music has come and the collective force of creators, fans, platforms, and communities who’ve made it happen.