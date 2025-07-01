Devotional poet-gem Kavi Narayan Agrawal Ji ‘Das Narayan’ champions societal change through spirituality, environment, and heritage

MUMBAI: In an era where the soul of society seeks direction, the revered devotional poet and cultural visionary Kavi Narayan Agrawal Ji, fondly known as ‘Das Narayan’, leads by example with a heartfelt mission rooted in devotion, compassion, and responsibility. At a grand event supported by Acharya Shri Lokesh Sharman ji is Supporting to Achieve the object with Kavi Narayan ji, As Shri Devendra pawar ji trustee of Om Sanatan Trust & Organizer, SHE (Spirituality Health Environment), Har Ghar Gau Seva, and Om Sanatan Trust, Kavi Ji extended his blessings and support to four transformative initiatives that aim to shape a better, more harmonious India.

Ghar Ghar Gau Seva – Feeding the Divine, With deep reverence towards Gau Mata, the initiative “Ghar Ghar Gau Seva” encourages families across the nation to earn punya by feeding cows. By reviving this sacred tradition in a modern form, Das Narayan Ji’s vision connects spiritual merit with sustainable living and compassion.

Ek Tree Maa ke Naam – A Tree for Every Mother, In a heartfelt tribute to motherhood and Mother Earth, “Ek Tree Maa ke Naam” urges individuals to plant a tree in their mothers' names. This green mission symbolises growth, gratitude, and the nurturing spirit of nature, aligning seamlessly with environmental consciousness.

Sanskrit for the Soul – Teaching Heritage at Home, With a deep concern for the fading knowledge of our ancient language, Das Narayan Ji is also supporting an initiative to teach Sanskrit and shlokas to children from the comfort of their homes. This effort not only preserves India's spiritual and literary heritage but also instils timeless wisdom in future generations.

Spirituality, Health & Environment form the fourth and deeply impactful pillar supported by Kavi Narayan Agrawal Ji ‘Das Narayan’. Rooted in the belief that true well-being comes from harmony between the body, mind, and nature, this cause promotes a conscious lifestyle where inner peace through spirituality leads to outer wellness and environmental balance. By encouraging people to align their lives with ancient wisdom and mindful living, the initiative paves the way for a healthier, more sustainable, and spiritually connected world.

These inspiring initiatives are being driven in collaboration with three spiritually-rooted and socially conscious institutions — SHE, Har Ghar Gau Seva, and Om Sanatan Trust — each working tirelessly towards promoting spirituality, health, and sustainability.

Stellar Support from the Icons of Music & Bollywood. The event witnessed the gracious presence and heartfelt participation of Anup Jalota, Nitin Mukesh, and the legendary Udit Narayan, Sonu Nigam who stood in solidarity with these noble causes

Special video messages with warm wishes from Padma Shri Hema Malini and Anuradha Paudwal added grace and divinity to the occasion, as they extended their support to Kavi Das Narayan Ji’s soulful mission. Several other dignitaries and members from the music and Bollywood fraternity also lent their voices to amplify this movement.

Kavi Das Narayan Ji quoted ”Kavi Das Narayan Ji quoted ”A tree planted in the name of a mother, a morsel offered to a cow, Spirituality, Health and Environment and a shloka chanted by a child- these may seem like small acts, but they hold the power to transform our society, purify our environment, and reconnect us with our spiritual roots. My poetry has always been a medium of devotion, and now, through these causes, it becomes a path of collective upliftment”

As the evening echoed with bhajans and blessings, it became more than an event, it was a movement that bridged devotion with action, heritage with hope, and spirituality with sustainability.