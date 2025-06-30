From Devdas to Pushpa 2: Superhit Songs of Shreya Ghoshal from Bollywood’s biggest blockbusters

MUMBAI: There are great voices - and then there’s Shreya Ghoshal, the undisputed No.1 playback singer in the country. With a legacy that blends timeless classics with modern hits, Shreya has become the voice that breathes life into Bollywood’s biggest moments. Her songs haven’t just topped music charts - they’ve helped make films superhits and etched characters into our memories.
Here’s a look at some of her most powerful songs that didn’t just create musical waves - they played a defining role in a film’s success:
Devdas
Her Bollywood debut turned legendary overnight. “Bairi Piya”, “Silsila Ye Chaahat Ka”, “Chalak Chalak”, and “Dola Re Dola” weren’t just tracks - they were moments that elevated the Sanjay Leela Bhansali classic into a musical epic.
Om Shanti Om
In “Dhoom Taana”, Shreya fused retro flavor with youthful sparkle. “Main Agar Kahoon” brought poetic romance to the screen, while “Deewangi Deewangi” was pure celebration - all enriched by her versatile vocals.
Ghajini
Aamir Khan’s psychological thriller had action, but it was the emotional duet “Kaise Mujhe” where Shreya’s voice gave the film its softest, most touching heartbeat.
Aashiqui 2
The album that redefined heartbreak. While Arijit Singh ruled the charts, Shreya’s female version of “Sun Raha Hai” and “Chaahun Main Ya Naa” brought a different emotional intensity and left a mark of their own.
Gangubai Kathiawadi
Her song “Jab Saiyaan” added elegance and intrigue to Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai, showcasing Shreya’s mastery across classical and dramatic tones.
Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani
With “Tum Kya Mile” and “Ve Kamleya”, she and Arijit recreated the grandeur of old-school romance. The chemistry in their voices gave the film its emotional high.
Pushpa 2: The Rule
The newly dropped “Angaaron (The Couple Song)” is already blazing through charts. With her fiery vocals and pan-India appeal, Shreya proves once again why she’s every filmmaker’s first choice.
Shreya Ghoshal isn’t just the No.1 singer — she’s a genre of her own. From epic sagas to romantic blockbusters, her voice continues to shape the soundscape of Indian cinema, one chartbuster at a time.
