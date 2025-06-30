RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  30 Jun 2025 17:26 |  By RnMTeam

From Devdas to Pushpa 2: Superhit Songs of Shreya Ghoshal from Bollywood’s biggest blockbusters

MUMBAI: There are great voices - and then there’s Shreya Ghoshal, the undisputed No.1 playback singer in the country. With a legacy that blends timeless classics with modern hits, Shreya has become the voice that breathes life into Bollywood’s biggest moments. Her songs haven’t just topped music charts - they’ve helped make films superhits and etched characters into our memories.

Here’s a look at some of her most powerful songs that didn’t just create musical waves - they played a defining role in a film’s success:

Devdas

Her Bollywood debut turned legendary overnight. “Bairi Piya”, “Silsila Ye Chaahat Ka”, “Chalak Chalak”, and “Dola Re Dola” weren’t just tracks - they were moments that elevated the Sanjay Leela Bhansali classic into a musical epic.

Om Shanti Om

In “Dhoom Taana”, Shreya fused retro flavor with youthful sparkle. “Main Agar Kahoon” brought poetic romance to the screen, while “Deewangi Deewangi” was pure celebration - all enriched by her versatile vocals.

Ghajini

Aamir Khan’s psychological thriller had action, but it was the emotional duet “Kaise Mujhe” where Shreya’s voice gave the film its softest, most touching heartbeat.

Aashiqui 2

The album that redefined heartbreak. While Arijit Singh ruled the charts, Shreya’s female version of “Sun Raha Hai” and “Chaahun Main Ya Naa” brought a different emotional intensity and left a mark of their own.

Gangubai Kathiawadi

Her song “Jab Saiyaan” added elegance and intrigue to Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai, showcasing Shreya’s mastery across classical and dramatic tones.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani

With “Tum Kya Mile” and “Ve Kamleya”, she and Arijit recreated the grandeur of old-school romance. The chemistry in their voices gave the film its emotional high.

Pushpa 2: The Rule

The newly dropped “Angaaron (The Couple Song)” is already blazing through charts. With her fiery vocals and pan-India appeal, Shreya proves once again why she’s every filmmaker’s first choice.

Shreya Ghoshal isn’t just the No.1 singer — she’s a genre of her own. From epic sagas to romantic blockbusters, her voice continues to shape the soundscape of Indian cinema, one chartbuster at a time.

 
Tags
Shreya Ghoshal Devdaas music Songs Pushpa 2 Music
Related news
 | 01 Jul 2025

Maroon 5 showcases Behati Prinsloo in bold new visual for upcoming single 'All Night'

MUMBAI: Maroon 5 has unveiled their latest single, All Night, alongside a striking music video that puts model Behati Prinsloo—wife of frontman Adam Levine—at the center of the narrative.

read more
 | 01 Jul 2025

Men Without Hats travel back to the future with new single

MUMBAI: Dust off your Walkman, dig out that denim jacket, and prepare for a neon-coloured nostalgia trip: Men Without Hats are back with a synth-pop banger that celebrates the decade that made them legends.

read more
 | 01 Jul 2025

Norman Nodge debuts at antiSOCIAL for a night of pure techno ritual

MUMBAI: Berghain icon Norman Nodge makes his long-awaited India debut, delivering a deep, hypnotic set infused with Berlin’s uncompromising underground spirit.

read more
 | 01 Jul 2025

Maya Somaiya School of Music and Performing Arts opens admissions for 2025-26

MUMBAI: Maya Somaiya School of Music and Performing Arts, a premier institution under Somaiya Vidyavihar University, has opened admissions for the academic year 2025–26.

read more
 | 01 Jul 2025

Five Years of Independent voices: TuneCore India celebrates a milestone of artist empowerment

MUMBAI: In 2020, TuneCore, the leading independent development partner for self-releasing artists—owned by Believe, one of the world’s leading digital music companies—entered India with a vision: to provide local  independent musicians with resources and freedom to build global careers.

read more

RnM Biz

India Emerges as a powerhouse for Independent Music: TuneCore and Believe highlight regional growth, inclusivity, and artist empowerment

MUMBAI: In a candid conversation with Radioandmusic, Akhila Shankar (Head, TuneCore South Asia) read more

Apple Music turns 10: Celebrates milestone with new LA studio and game-changing features

MUMBAI: As Apple Music marks its 10th anniversary since launching on June 30, 2015, the US tech read more

Spotify study reveals when India listens to music

Gen Z and millennials from six metro cities highlight the most relevant moments when music...read more

Global Underground: FreshTunes connects the world with long-standing, truly free artist services

MUMBAI: FreshTunes is an artist services platform that has encouraged a community many music comread more

Hoopr Smash partners with Merchant Records to add 450 plus tracks by Salim–Sulaiman to it's growing licensing marketplace

MUMBAI: Hoopr Smash, a first-of-its-kind, automated, self-serve, music licensing marketplace annread more

top# 5 articles

1
Maya Somaiya School of Music and Performing Arts opens admissions for 2025-26

MUMBAI: Maya Somaiya School of Music and Performing Arts, a premier institution under Somaiya Vidyavihar University, has opened admissions for the...read more

2
Maroon 5 showcases Behati Prinsloo in bold new visual for upcoming single 'All Night'

MUMBAI: Maroon 5 has unveiled their latest single, All Night, alongside a striking music video that puts model Behati Prinsloo—wife of frontman Adam...read more

3
Men Without Hats travel back to the future with new single

MUMBAI: Dust off your Walkman, dig out that denim jacket, and prepare for a neon-coloured nostalgia trip: Men Without Hats are back with a synth-pop...read more

4
Five Years of Independent voices: TuneCore India celebrates a milestone of artist empowerment

MUMBAI: In 2020, TuneCore, the leading independent development partner for self-releasing artists—owned by Believe, one of the world’s leading...read more

5
Rishabh Kant makes stirring Bollywood debut with Saiyaara, backed by Yash Raj Films

MUMBAI: Yash Raj Films, the powerhouse behind many of Bollywood’s most iconic stories, is ushering in a new era with its latest venture, Saiyaara....read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2025 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games