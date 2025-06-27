Saahel releases ‘Man Chala’ – a serene reflection on unexpected love

MUMBAI: Singer-songwriter Saahel is back with his next single ‘Man Chala’, a tender exploration of love that arrives when you least expect it. The track captures the quiet beauty of meeting someone who, without any intention of seeking someone, becomes your partner in not just a moment, but in the journey of life.

With his signature heartfelt writing and soul-soaked melodies, Saahel paints a picture of love that feels destined. ‘Man Chala’ tells the story of a bond that grows organically – free of plans or pressure, and how, over time, there’s a gentle surrender in simply wanting to follow that person wherever life takes you.

Sharing his thoughts on this release, Saahel says, “‘Man Chala’ is about the kind of love that finds you when you’re not searching. It’s that rare connection that feels destined; where someone unexpectedly becomes your companion in the journey of becoming. As time passes, you don’t just walk beside them, you want to follow them, drift with them, and let life lead you both wherever it will. It’s unplanned, unforced and just the winds of life aligning two souls in the most effortless way.”

The track is now available for listening across leading streaming platforms along with a lyric video set to release on Saahel’s official YouTube channel. With ‘Man Chala’, Saahel continues to deliver music that touches hearts and captures love in its most honest form. The young singer was also recently featured on the esteemed Times Square billboard in New York as part of Spotify’s RADAR artist for his beloved single ‘Tera Pata’. He also released his singles ‘Nazarein Utaarun’ and ‘Tujhi Mein’ this year which have received a great response from his listeners, along with several Hindi covers which have also reached millions of people, allowing him to build a community of fans for his music. Moreover, Saahel also delivered an electric performance in Andaman and Nicobar Islands for the first time ever last month.