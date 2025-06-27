Jaan Se Zyada’s music video is about all things love, with a Shaan-tastic surprise in the end!

MUMBAI: Can a singer take you straight down memory lane? The official music video of Jaan Se Zyada is out- and it will transport you into a sweet summer of love, led by young singing sensation Maahi and his soothing voice.

Featuring Maahi and actress Aadhya Anand, Jaan Se Zyada’s music video gives us a glimpse into a couple’s rollercoaster journey.

Starting off with a man playing a collection of vintage clips on a VCR, the video makes us live through different shades of young romance as Maahi and Aadhya fall deeply in love. What seems like a simple tale of two innocent hearts, reveals a moving twist—with Maahi’s real-life parents, singer Shaan and Radhika, stepping in for a beautiful cameo.

Maahi, is poised to become a singing sensation, embodying every quality needed to carry on his father's iconic musical legacy, his endearing voice in Jaan Se Zyada has already found a lot of love, and his screen presence in the music video is set to win many hearts too.

Available on Saregama Music, the song Jaan Se Zyada has been composed by Zain-Sam and penned by Rashmi Virag, with Maahi’s magical voice acting as the breathing soul of the tune. While gleefully reminding us of father Shaan, Maahi’s voice has its own unique charm that makes listeners swoon in joy.

Talking about the music video, Maahi said, “Jaan Se Zyada is close to my heart for many reasons. The song is timeless, it can connect with all generations! And, the most heartwarming fact is that the music video features my own parents, showcasing a glimpse of their love story through me and Aadhya. It feels surreal to be part of this piece of magic, and I’m really looking forward to the world showering love on this music video”.

Sharing their thoughts on the release, a Saregama Music spokesperson said, “Saregama has always championed young artists who have the potential to take the music world by a storm, and Maahi is one such talent who can truly enchant with his voice. With Jaan Se Zyada, he brings a warm and fresh vibe to young love, and the music video captures that same essence in every frame. Maahi and Aadhya’s chemistry in the video is one to watch out for, and having Shaan and Radhika appear in the video was the absolute cherry on top”.

While Jaan Se Zyada’s audio has already struck a chord amongst listeners, the music video has all the elements to become a viral sensation too. It’s time to rush online and experience the visual magic of Jaan Se Zyada!

Jaan Se Zyada’s audio track is available on Saregama Music. The official music video is out on YouTube.

<iframe width="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/goMqN3RpJ4A?si=Z2yqyYCPj1KzUen7" title="YouTube video player" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen></iframe>