Genre-defying artist Raz Ohara drops new single 'Ignited' and announces forthcoming album 'Memories of Tomorrow'

MUMBAI: The versatile producer, songwriter, and composer Raz Ohara has released a new single, ‘Ignited’, on June 27th, 2025 via House Of Frequency which premiered via trndmsk on SoundCloud and received support from House Music With Love. ‘Ignited’ is the second track off Raz Ohara’s forthcoming album, Memories of Tomorrow; a body of work built on layers of vintage analogue synths and rich, time-warped textures. The first single off the album, ‘Beyond and Deep Down’, premiered on acclaimed tastemaker Electronic Groove and received support from German radio station Radio Eins. With over 30 million streams across platforms, his forthcoming album release, and a summer Residency at Babel (Ibiza) on the horizon, the second half of 2025 is looking bright for Raz Ohara.

LISTEN: Raz Ohara - ‘Ignited’

Based in Berlin, Germany, Raz Ohara is a boundary-pushing musician known for his distinctive, genre-fluid sound and a career that spans decades and scenes. With a voice that defies easy categorisation, Ohara has released a diverse body of work under his own name as well as through acclaimed projects including The Odd Orchestra and Feathered Sun. His collaborations include artists such as Apparat, Chilly Gonzales, Luomo, Acid Pauli, and Oliver Doerell. Drawing from a wide array of influences from Nina Simone to ambient music, Raz Ohara’s unique sound is sure to ensnare fans of Moderat, Bonobo, and Connan Mockasin.

‘Ignited’ is buoyant, hopeful, and dreamy. The track’s backbone is a steady bassline meandering around hypnotic organic percussion. Arpeggiated leads flutter in and out of the groove as the textures are added and removed like tiny sonic Jenga blocks, gently rising and undulating in intensity. Raz’s vocals ring - smokey yet reverberant - across the mix, impassioned and resilient.

Raz Ohara shared: “This song is about not losing the trust in ourselves. Every challenge or lesson we need to conquer throughout life is only as hard and difficult as each individual is able to take and solve it. We are perfectly equipped for it - we need to remember and rely on this - also you need to find the right practices that can help you to stay present, healthy, and strong.”