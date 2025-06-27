Genre-defying artist Raz Ohara drops new single 'Ignited' and announces forthcoming album 'Memories of Tomorrow'

MUMBAI: The versatile producer, songwriter, and composer Raz Ohara has released a new single, ‘Ignited’, on June 27th, 2025 via House Of Frequency which premiered via trndmsk on SoundCloud and received support from House Music With Love. ‘Ignited’ is the second track off Raz Ohara’s forthcoming album, Memories of Tomorrow; a body of work built on layers of vintage analogue synths and rich, time-warped textures. The first single off the album, ‘Beyond and Deep Down’, premiered on acclaimed tastemaker Electronic Groove and received support from German radio station Radio Eins. With over 30 million streams across platforms, his forthcoming album release, and a summer Residency at Babel (Ibiza) on the horizon, the second half of 2025 is looking bright for Raz Ohara.
LISTEN: Raz Ohara - ‘Ignited’
Based in Berlin, Germany, Raz Ohara is a boundary-pushing musician known for his distinctive, genre-fluid sound and a career that spans decades and scenes. With a voice that defies easy categorisation, Ohara has released a diverse body of work under his own name as well as through acclaimed projects including The Odd Orchestra and Feathered Sun. His collaborations include artists such as Apparat, Chilly Gonzales, Luomo, Acid Pauli, and Oliver Doerell. Drawing from a wide array of influences from Nina Simone to ambient music, Raz Ohara’s unique sound is sure to ensnare fans of Moderat, Bonobo, and Connan Mockasin.
‘Ignited’ is buoyant, hopeful, and dreamy. The track’s backbone is a steady bassline meandering around hypnotic organic percussion. Arpeggiated leads flutter in and out of the groove as the textures are added and removed like tiny sonic Jenga blocks, gently rising and undulating in intensity. Raz’s vocals ring - smokey yet reverberant - across the mix, impassioned and resilient.
Raz Ohara shared: “This song is about not losing the trust in ourselves. Every challenge or lesson we need to conquer throughout life is only as hard and difficult as each individual is able to take and solve it. We are perfectly equipped for it - we need to remember and rely on this - also you need to find the right practices that can help you to stay present, healthy, and strong.”
Gen Z and millennials from six metro cities highlight the most relevant moments when music...read more
MUMBAI: FreshTunes is an artist services platform that has encouraged a community many music comread more
MUMBAI: Hoopr Smash, a first-of-its-kind, automated, self-serve, music licensing marketplace annread more
MUMBAI: A massive internet outage on Thursday disrupted multiple major platforms—including Googleread more
MUMBAI: Global technology brand OnePlus, today announced the launch date of their upcoming audio read more
MUMBAI: The versatile producer, songwriter, and composer Raz Ohara has released a new single, ‘Ignited’, on June 27th, 2025 via House Of Frequency...read more
MUMBAI: To mark World Music Day, Superkicks joined forces with Buskr to host a high-energy live music pop-up right outside the Superkicks Delhi store...read more
MUMBAI: Indian music titan and global fashion trailblazer, Badshah, made an indelible mark with his sophisticated and striking debut at the highly...read more
MUMBAI: Fans have been speculating and anticipating a collaboration between d4vd and Hyunjin (Stray Kids) since Hyunjin first mentioned d4vd in a...read more
MUMBAI: Can a singer take you straight down memory lane? The official music video of Jaan Se Zyada is out- and it will transport you into a sweet...read more