D4VD and Hyunjin (STRAY KIDS) release highly anticipated collaboration ‘Always Love’ out today

MUMBAI: Fans have been speculating and anticipating a collaboration between d4vd and Hyunjin (Stray Kids) since Hyunjin first mentioned d4vd in a Teen Vogue Interview, then in turn, d4vd spoke highly about Hyunjin in a local Korean radio interview. Since then, the pair has continued to grow an online mutual friendship, continuously showing one another support through promoting each other's music on social media and publicly mentioning aspirations of working together. The stars finally aligned this month when d4vd and Hyunjin had the chance to meet in person at a Stray Kids concert in Los Angeles – see HERE. Today, the fans’ excitement reaches a crescendo as the pair release “Always Love” - LISTEN HERE

The compelling collaboration features d4vd's signature yearning sound and Hyunjin's distinctly soothing vocals. The track unfolds like a love story, diving into desires, aspirations, and conclusions. It builds tension with a progression of questions like "do you," "would you," and "are you," leading to the final acceptance, "I don't need no one else, but you." This journey is one of recontextualization, where an individual's deep questioning about a relationship ultimately dissolves into the realization that only the presence of their loved one truly mattered. D4vd and Hyunjin's alternating vocals flawlessly convey these intricate emotions, resulting in this powerful composition.

d4vd’s debut album WITHERED, out now, is a fifteen track opus that spotlights the songwriter, artist and performer at his best, takes the listener through the natural evolution and lifespan of the rose, an omnipresent visual in d4vd’s creative output thus far, and is intended to be listened to sequentially like chapters in a book as the demise of a relationship unfolds. It is an album crackling with love found, love lost, love created, and love destroyed through every chorus and every melodic line.

A continuation of his lauded and beloved first two EPs that introduced him to the world – Petals to Thorns and The Lost Petals – d4vd’s new album is a brilliant amalgamation of disparate influences shaped into one visceral whole. It features his latest single “What Are You Waiting For," a high-energy, anthemic and relatable pop declaration brimming with urgency and emotional intensity. As well as the downtempo and luxuriant track “Crashing,” featuring Kali Uchis. Also, “Feel It,” d4vd’s hit single that was part of Season 2 of Amazon Prime Video’s smash animation series, Invincible, is an album highlight while it continues to rake in over 2M streams daily across platforms.

d4vd also recently announced the ‘WITHERED 2025 WORLD TOUR’ that will see the singer-songwriter visit cities in the U.S., Canada, Europe and U.K. The announcement came following his electrifying Coachella performance. On tour, fans can expect a deeply immersive live experience with d4vd’s hands-on involvement shaping every creative element — from set design to visuals and the emotional arc of each night. This marks a new era for the artist, one that reflects his evolution not only as a performer but as a visionary. See below for tour routing.

Earlier this month, d4vd visited South East Asia where he met and created content with the most relevant SEA creators IRL, hosted special fan events, and played shows to ecstatic crowds of over 5,000.

d4vd WITHERED 2025 World Tour Dates:

*Bryant Barnes support

^Laundry Day support

%Yung Kai support

#Saga Faye support

&MOIO