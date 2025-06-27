RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  27 Jun 2025 15:41 |  By RnMTeam

Buskr in collaboration with Superkicks bring street culture to life on World Music Day in Delhi

MUMBAI: To mark World Music Day, Superkicks joined forces with Buskr to host a high-energy live music pop-up right outside the Superkicks Delhi store- blending sneaker culture with street sound in its rawest, most unfiltered form.

As crowds gathered around the storefront, emerging independent artists took to the streets, delivering unplugged performances that reflected the spirit of World Music Day- spontaneous, grassroots, and deeply communal. The activation brought together music lovers, creatives, and passersby alike, transforming an ordinary day into a public celebration of sound and self-expression.

"We’ve always believed in amplifying real voices and championing independent talent. Partnering with Buskr allows us to build an open, accessible space for discovery and music right where the culture lives: on the street.”

The event was documented through reels and photo content now available across social media platforms, capturing the live moments, the community vibe, and the connection between sound and streetwear that defines both brands.

Tags
Buskr Superkids World Music Day music Songs
Related news
 | 27 Jun 2025

Genre-defying artist Raz Ohara drops new single 'Ignited' and announces forthcoming album 'Memories of Tomorrow'

MUMBAI: The versatile producer, songwriter, and composer Raz Ohara has released a new single, ‘Ignited’, on June 27th, 2025 via House Of Frequency which premiered via

read more
 | 27 Jun 2025

Jaan Se Zyada’s music video is about all things love, with a Shaan-tastic surprise in the end!

MUMBAI: Can a singer take you straight down memory lane? The official music video of Jaan Se Zyada is out- and it will transport you into a sweet summer of love, led by young singing sensation Maahi and his soothing voice.

read more
 | 27 Jun 2025

D4VD and Hyunjin (STRAY KIDS) release highly anticipated collaboration ‘Always Love’ out today

MUMBAI: Fans have been speculating and anticipating a collaboration between d4vd and Hyunjin (Stray Kids) since Hyunjin first mentioned d4vd in a Teen Vogue Interview, then in turn, d4vd spoke highly about Hyunjin in a local Korean radio interview.

read more
 | 27 Jun 2025

Badshah makes showstopping debut at Paris Fashion week, joins French Montana, J Balvin, Steve Harvey at Amiri Show

MUMBAI: Indian music titan and global fashion trailblazer, Badshah, made an indelible mark with his sophisticated and striking debut at the highly anticipated Amiri Spring-Summer 2026 runway show at Paris Men's Fashion Week.

read more
 | 27 Jun 2025

Saahel releases ‘Man Chala’ – a serene reflection on unexpected love

MUMBAI: Singer-songwriter Saahel is back with his next single ‘Man Chala’, a tender exploration of love that arrives when you least expect it.

read more

RnM Biz

Spotify study reveals when India listens to music

Gen Z and millennials from six metro cities highlight the most relevant moments when music...read more

Global Underground: FreshTunes connects the world with long-standing, truly free artist services

MUMBAI: FreshTunes is an artist services platform that has encouraged a community many music comread more

Hoopr Smash partners with Merchant Records to add 450 plus tracks by Salim–Sulaiman to it's growing licensing marketplace

MUMBAI: Hoopr Smash, a first-of-its-kind, automated, self-serve, music licensing marketplace annread more

Major internet outage hits Google Cloud, disrupting Global Services including Gmail, Spotify, Snapchat

MUMBAI: A massive internet outage on Thursday disrupted multiple major platforms—including Googleread more

OnePlus set to launch OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z3 in India on June 19

MUMBAI: Global technology brand OnePlus, today announced the launch date of their upcoming audio read more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
Genre-defying artist Raz Ohara drops new single 'Ignited' and announces forthcoming album 'Memories of Tomorrow'

MUMBAI: The versatile producer, songwriter, and composer Raz Ohara has released a new single, ‘Ignited’, on June 27th, 2025 via House Of Frequency...read more

2
Buskr in collaboration with Superkicks bring street culture to life on World Music Day in Delhi

MUMBAI: To mark World Music Day, Superkicks joined forces with Buskr to host a high-energy live music pop-up right outside the Superkicks Delhi store...read more

3
Badshah makes showstopping debut at Paris Fashion week, joins French Montana, J Balvin, Steve Harvey at Amiri Show

MUMBAI: Indian music titan and global fashion trailblazer, Badshah, made an indelible mark with his sophisticated and striking debut at the highly...read more

4
D4VD and Hyunjin (STRAY KIDS) release highly anticipated collaboration ‘Always Love’ out today

MUMBAI: Fans have been speculating and anticipating a collaboration between d4vd and Hyunjin (Stray Kids) since Hyunjin first mentioned d4vd in a...read more

5
Jaan Se Zyada’s music video is about all things love, with a Shaan-tastic surprise in the end!

MUMBAI: Can a singer take you straight down memory lane? The official music video of Jaan Se Zyada is out- and it will transport you into a sweet...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2025 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games