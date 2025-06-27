Buskr in collaboration with Superkicks bring street culture to life on World Music Day in Delhi

MUMBAI: To mark World Music Day, Superkicks joined forces with Buskr to host a high-energy live music pop-up right outside the Superkicks Delhi store- blending sneaker culture with street sound in its rawest, most unfiltered form.

As crowds gathered around the storefront, emerging independent artists took to the streets, delivering unplugged performances that reflected the spirit of World Music Day- spontaneous, grassroots, and deeply communal. The activation brought together music lovers, creatives, and passersby alike, transforming an ordinary day into a public celebration of sound and self-expression.

"We’ve always believed in amplifying real voices and championing independent talent. Partnering with Buskr allows us to build an open, accessible space for discovery and music right where the culture lives: on the street.”

The event was documented through reels and photo content now available across social media platforms, capturing the live moments, the community vibe, and the connection between sound and streetwear that defines both brands.