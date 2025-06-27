Badshah makes showstopping debut at Paris Fashion week, joins French Montana, J Balvin, Steve Harvey at Amiri Show

MUMBAI: Indian music titan and global fashion trailblazer, Badshah, made an indelible mark with his sophisticated and striking debut at the highly anticipated Amiri Spring-Summer 2026 runway show at Paris Men's Fashion Week. Staged at the iconic Le Carreau Du Temple, Badshah's presence amplified the collection's overarching narrative of relaxed luxury and the seamless convergence of diverse influences, positioning him as a pivotal figure in contemporary style.

Badshah exuded an aura of effortless elegance and sharp tailoring, dressed in a meticulously crafted black beaded fleck double-breasted blazer paired with tailored flare beaded fleck trousers. This coordinated ensemble presented a rich, textured appearance that subtly caught the light, signifying a meticulous attention to detail. His footwear choice, the corresponding black Tassle Crystal Jumbo Loafers, grounded the refined aesthetic, adding a touch of bold sophistication. Completing his thoughtfully curated look, he carried an Amiri Hollywood tote bag, notably adorned with a stacked, colorful bouquet of flowers—a nuanced and romantic homage to Paris, the city of love, and the collection's inspiration drawn from global destinations.

Beyond the sartorial precision of his Amiri attire, Badshah's ensemble was further distinguished by his choice of accessories, which eloquently articulated a profound fusion of cultural reverence and unparalleled luxury. Adorning his neck was a stunning, custom-designed diamond and gold encrusted heirloom 'Om' pendant, a deeply symbolic representation of Indian culture and traditions. This prominent display not only showcased his pride in his heritage on an international stage but also served as a powerful statement of identity.

His wrist bore the undeniable mark of an extraordinary connoisseur: an Audemars Piguet Cascade Ladies Royal Oak Limited Edition watch. This particular timepiece is revered as one of the rare Swiss watches, celebrated for its intricate craftsmanship and limited availability. Its presence on Badshah's wrist underscored his discerning appreciation for exceptional horology and exclusive luxury items, solidifying his status among an elite circle of collectors.

Badshah's appearance at the Amiri show unequivocally solidified his position as a formidable figure in both the music industry and the high-fashion world, demonstrating his unique ability to effortlessly transcend cultural boundaries and establish new benchmarks for contemporary, globally-minded style.