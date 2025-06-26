Renowned Composer and Director Nitesh Tiwari brings depth to 'Ek Mulakat Aap Ke Saath'- a Podcast that redefines cultural storytelling

Mumbai, India – In an age of fleeting trends and fast content, Ek Mulakat Aapke Saath emerges as a refreshing counterpoint — a soulful podcast hosted by renowned composer and director Nitesh Tiwari, alongside acclaimed media personality Monika Aheliya. This unique series, presented by SMW Media & Entertainment, weaves intimate conversations with evocative soundscapes composed by musical craftsman S.R. Dehariya.

Rooted in storytelling, sincerity, and sound, the podcast offers listeners a cinematic experience of the spoken word. From heartfelt journeys of new talent to reflections from celebrated voices, each episode explores the essence of human creativity and connection.

Nitesh Tiwari, known for his directorial work in Machaan and Ek Aasha, brings emotional depth and narrative sensitivity to every guest interaction — ensuring each story is heard with respect and resonance.

Monika Aheliya brings warmth and insight as co-host, unearthing the real stories behind public personas.

S.R. Dehariya, a well-known lyricist and music composer with credits under T-Series and SMW Films Production, shapes the sonic identity of the show, bridging emotions through melody.

Creative Team Highlights

Concept & Music: S.R. Dehariya

Director: Nitesh Tiwari

Producer: Neha Dehariya

Associate Director: Nilesh Tiwari

Ek Mulakat Aap Ke Saath is all set to stream on YouTube, Spotify, and major audio platforms, inviting audiences into a world where stories breathe, music connects, and every voice matters.