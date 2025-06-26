Rass and Ravy unveil heartfelt ballad ‘Forever Mine’, exploring the serenity and depth of true love

MUMBAI: Acclaimed Punjabi music producer Rass and rising Artist Ravy collaborate to drop their upcoming single “Forever Mine”. A heartfelt ballad that captures the depth of true love, Forever Mine is a journey through starlit skies, quiet conversations, and the kind of connection that transforms the ordinary into something magical. Rooted in emotion and layered with dreamy melodies, the song explores love as a peaceful and gentle promise that only grows stronger with time.

Known for producing hits for Prem Dhillon, Ekam Sudhar, and Sardar Khehra, Rass’s Forever Mine hints at the beginning of a bold new era as he steps into the spotlight with his own music. For Ravy, this track marks another powerful step in his evolving journey as a composer and lyricist—one who crafts melodies with feeling and pens lyrics that linger long after the music fades. Both Rass and Ravy were born and raised in Punjab, where their roots in music were first planted. Now based in Canada, the duo brings the depth of their heritage and the freshness of a global sound to everything they create. Forever Mine isn’t just a track—it’s a statement from two artists who are proudly carrying their culture forward while carving out their space on an international stage.

Producer Rass shares his experience creating Forever Mine, “This song is all about love that’s calm, grounding, and real, something I think a lot of us crave. Working with Ravy has been inspiring; his voice brings a certain sincerity that made this track what it is.”

“Forever Mine is a feeling. When Rass first played me the beat, I instantly connected with the emotion behind it. I’m excited for listeners to feel the same peace and passion we felt while creating it”, adds singer-writer Ravy

Forever Mine offers a fresh perspective on love that is comforting and profound. This collaboration is all about two artists pouring their hearts into a shared vision, promising an experience that will be a memorable addition to the Punjabi music landscape.

Listen to ‘Forever Mine’ here: