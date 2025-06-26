RadioandMusic
News |  26 Jun 2025 14:54 |  By RnMTeam

Prateeksha Srivastava releases heartfelt single 'Tum Jo Ho Yahaan' from New EP Tiny Truths

MUMBAI: Indie artist Prateeksha Srivastava released ‘Tum Jo Ho Yahaan’ the first track from her highly anticipated EP Tiny Truths; a deeply personal, three track collection that explores the quiet power of emotional vulnerability. The single, ‘Tum Jo Ho Yahaan’ is a heartfelt pop ballad expressing gratitude in love. Written, composed, and soulfully sung by Prateeksha, the track is arranged and produced by Akarsh Shetty. Austin Furtado lends his signature touch with beautifully arranged and performed acoustic guitars.

Prateeksha Srivastava

The EP features three thematically connected tracks. ‘Tum Jo Ho Yahaan’ celebrates the comfort of finding someone who makes softness feel safe again. ‘Safar’ is a light and melodic indie-pop track that captures the slow unfolding of love, one meaningful moment at a time. ‘Adhoora’, the third track, is a haunting, introspective piece on creative solitude and the ache of feeling unseen. 

“This EP is for everyone who’s felt like their feelings were too quiet to be heard,” shares Prateeksha. “These songs are tiny truths, broken thoughts, unfinished feelings, and gentle reminders that it’s okay to take your time.”

Blending pop and indie-pop sounds, Tiny Truths is a journey through love, solitude, and the intricacies of the human experience capturing the raw beauty of feeling deeply. Produced, mixed and mastered entirely by Akarsh Shetty, the EP Tiny Truths combines heartfelt lyrics with gentle, atmospheric music. 

Known for her viral hit Aankh with Sunidhi Chauhan, which topped the Viral India charts and trended at #4 on Instagram, Prateeksha continues to cement her place as one of India’s most compelling new singer-songwriters. She was recently featured on Coke Studio Bharat in a standout collaboration with Vishal Mishra, further showcasing her vocal versatility and emotional depth. She also collaborated with Edward Mayan, with whom she was nominated thrice and won once at the IIMA Hungama Music Awards..

Recognized by industry veterans Salim Merchant and Amaal Mallik as one of the most promising female artists in the country, Prateeksha has also been a Spotify Global RADAR India artist, featured on the cover of Spotify RADAR, and a featured performer at Spotify RADAR x Motoverse in Goa.

Tum Jo Ho Yahaan’ takes a leap of faith beyond past fears to find stability and security with the right person at the right time. The single is available on all major platforms now.

music
