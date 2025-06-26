Not Just music but a journey of devotion: 'Bolava Vitthal Abhangwani Concert' comes to Pune on 28 June

MUMBAI: Some walk barefoot to Pandharpur others close their eyes and listen. As the sacred echoes of Ashadhi Ekadashi draw near, Pancham Nishad presents ‘Bolava Vitthal’, an evocative evening of Abhangwani, on Saturday, 28 June 2025 at 6:30 PM at Balgandharva Rangmandir, Pune.
Now in its 20th year, Bolava Vitthal is not just a concert. It is a musical pilgrimage — where voices steeped in devotion bring alive the words of saint-poets like Sant Dnyaneshwar, Tukaram, Namdev, Janabai, Chokhamela, and others. These timeless abhangs, rich with spiritual longing and surrender, will be rendered by some of India’s most celebrated musicians.
This year’s Pune concert features Aarya Ambekar, Siddhartha Belmannu, and the acclaimed Carnatic duo Ranjani–Gayatri. They will be accompanied by Prasad Padhye (tabla), Sukhad Munde (pakhawaj), Aditya Oke (harmonium), Shadaj Godkhindi (bansuri), and Suryakant Surve (Additional Rhythms).
Held during the peak of Warkari season, Bolava Vitthal offers the spirit of the wari in a musical form, honouring the same deep-rooted devotion that moves thousands to walk toward Pandharpur. In every note and every beat, this concert channels the bhakti of generations.
Ranjani–Gayatri says: “Abhangs connect us beyond musical boundaries — they carry an energy that unites regions, languages, and souls. Pune magnifies that connection.”
Aarya Ambekar shares: “Growing up in Maharashtra, Abhangs were the music of my home and heart. To sing them in Pune — for an audience that breathes their meaning — is truly special.”
Siddhartha Belmannu says: “There’s something divine about singing Abhangs - they are rhythmic prayers. Pune audiences are not just listeners, they are participants in that emotion.”
Founder and director of Pancham Nishad, Shashi Vyas, notes: “This concert is our offering at the feet of the saints whose words still echo through the ages. Pune, with its deep cultural roots, has always embraced Bolava Vitthal as more than a concert - as a shared act of devotion.”
Event Details
Date & Time: Saturday, 28 June 2025 | 6:30 PM onwards
Seating: Please be seated by 6:15 PM (A Few seats reserved)
Venue: Balgandharva Rangmandir, Shanivar Peth, Pune
Tickets: Available on BookMyShow
WhatsApp for details: 7045597505
Pancham Nishad Creatives is one of India’s leading cultural organisations dedicated to the promotion and celebration of Indian classical music. Founded by Shashi Vyas in 1996, the organisation has, for over two decades, curated and presented some of the country’s most respected thematic festivals and concert series. Its signature presentations include Bolava Vitthal, Aarohi, Udayswar@Prithvi, PratahSwar, Tuka Mhane – Kabir Kahe, Malhar Rang, and Spiritual Morning, among others. These platforms showcase legends and emerging talent from both Hindustani and Carnatic traditions, presented in intimate and large-scale settings across India. Pancham Nishad continues to be a bridge between artist and audience, rooted in tradition, yet evolving in vision and reach.
Gen Z and millennials from six metro cities highlight the most relevant moments when music...read more
MUMBAI: FreshTunes is an artist services platform that has encouraged a community many music comread more
MUMBAI: Hoopr Smash, a first-of-its-kind, automated, self-serve, music licensing marketplace annread more
MUMBAI: A massive internet outage on Thursday disrupted multiple major platforms—including Googleread more
MUMBAI: Global technology brand OnePlus, today announced the launch date of their upcoming audio read more
MUMBAI: Indie artist Prateeksha Srivastava released ‘Tum Jo Ho Yahaan’ the first track from her highly anticipated EP Tiny Truths; a deeply personal...read more
MUMBAI: Audible, an Amazon company and the leading creator and provider of premium audio storytelling, is pleased to announce the launch of its...read more
Mumbai, India – In an age of fleeting trends and fast content, Ek Mulakat Aapke Saath emerges as a refreshing counterpoint — a soulful podcast hosted...read more
MUMBAI: Every year on June 26, fans around the globe come together to celebrate ‘Shreya Day’, an official tribute by the State of Ohio to India’s No...read more
MUMBAI: Acclaimed Punjabi music producer Rass and rising Artist Ravy collaborate to drop their upcoming single “Forever Mine”. A heartfelt ballad...read more