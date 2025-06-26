Not Just music but a journey of devotion: 'Bolava Vitthal Abhangwani Concert' comes to Pune on 28 June

MUMBAI: Some walk barefoot to Pandharpur others close their eyes and listen. As the sacred echoes of Ashadhi Ekadashi draw near, Pancham Nishad presents ‘Bolava Vitthal’, an evocative evening of Abhangwani, on Saturday, 28 June 2025 at 6:30 PM at Balgandharva Rangmandir, Pune.

Now in its 20th year, Bolava Vitthal is not just a concert. It is a musical pilgrimage — where voices steeped in devotion bring alive the words of saint-poets like Sant Dnyaneshwar, Tukaram, Namdev, Janabai, Chokhamela, and others. These timeless abhangs, rich with spiritual longing and surrender, will be rendered by some of India’s most celebrated musicians.

This year’s Pune concert features Aarya Ambekar, Siddhartha Belmannu, and the acclaimed Carnatic duo Ranjani–Gayatri. They will be accompanied by Prasad Padhye (tabla), Sukhad Munde (pakhawaj), Aditya Oke (harmonium), Shadaj Godkhindi (bansuri), and Suryakant Surve (Additional Rhythms).

Held during the peak of Warkari season, Bolava Vitthal offers the spirit of the wari in a musical form, honouring the same deep-rooted devotion that moves thousands to walk toward Pandharpur. In every note and every beat, this concert channels the bhakti of generations.

Ranjani–Gayatri says: “Abhangs connect us beyond musical boundaries — they carry an energy that unites regions, languages, and souls. Pune magnifies that connection.”

Aarya Ambekar shares: “Growing up in Maharashtra, Abhangs were the music of my home and heart. To sing them in Pune — for an audience that breathes their meaning — is truly special.”

Siddhartha Belmannu says: “There’s something divine about singing Abhangs - they are rhythmic prayers. Pune audiences are not just listeners, they are participants in that emotion.”

Founder and director of Pancham Nishad, Shashi Vyas, notes: “This concert is our offering at the feet of the saints whose words still echo through the ages. Pune, with its deep cultural roots, has always embraced Bolava Vitthal as more than a concert - as a shared act of devotion.”

Event Details

Date & Time: Saturday, 28 June 2025 | 6:30 PM onwards

Seating: Please be seated by 6:15 PM (A Few seats reserved)

Venue: Balgandharva Rangmandir, Shanivar Peth, Pune

Tickets: Available on BookMyShow

WhatsApp for details: 7045597505

Pancham Nishad Creatives is one of India’s leading cultural organisations dedicated to the promotion and celebration of Indian classical music. Founded by Shashi Vyas in 1996, the organisation has, for over two decades, curated and presented some of the country’s most respected thematic festivals and concert series. Its signature presentations include Bolava Vitthal, Aarohi, Udayswar@Prithvi, PratahSwar, Tuka Mhane – Kabir Kahe, Malhar Rang, and Spiritual Morning, among others. These platforms showcase legends and emerging talent from both Hindustani and Carnatic traditions, presented in intimate and large-scale settings across India. Pancham Nishad continues to be a bridge between artist and audience, rooted in tradition, yet evolving in vision and reach.