Meg Ward dials up the Heat on bass-charged EP 69 Percent

Following the success of recent releases 'Bongo Bingo' with Harry Gay and 'Let The Freaks In', 69 Percent sees Meg Ward ramp things up once again with a bold, high-energy statement rooted in the heat of the dancefloor.

One of the most exciting genre-splicing talents to emerge on the UK underground, Meg Ward has spent the past few years carving out her own distinct space in electronic music. Her sound traverses the full dance continuum - from classic house and techno to bass, breaks and experimental electronica – all underscored by a rich emotional core. Since then, she’s played some of the UK and beyond’s most respected festivals and stages, including Glastonbury, Creamfields, Warehouse Project, Printworks, Snowbombing, and DC10, as well as delivering two standout sets for TSHA’s Phonox residency earlier this year.

A celebration of queer love, sweaty dancefloors and unfiltered self-expression, 69 Percent brims with earworm hooks, razor-sharp production and Meg Ward’s signature fusion of chunky grooves, vibrant synths and raw lyrical honesty. Across the EP, she leans into her love of playful lyricism and deep club rhythms, crafting tracks designed to move both body and mind.

Opening with title track ‘69 Percent’, Meg sets the tone with warped vocal stabs, punchy percussion and acid-soaked euphoria - a high-octane cut made for peak-time main stages and sun-drenched Ibiza dancefloors alike. On the flipside, ‘What Are We Doing’ dives into more personal territory, exploring the emotional turbulence of a relationship on the rocks. Set against a slick, driving tech house groove, Meg’s introspective lyrics lend the track a deeper emotional resonance. It’s a dance floor-ready moment of vulnerability and a powerful reminder of her range as both a producer and storyteller.

Written in close succession, the EP plays with contrasts, balancing emotional weight with high-energy momentum. Inspired by themes of queer sex, love and vulnerability, 69 Percent captures Meg at her most creatively open. Her decision to return to HE.SHE.THEY. felt instinctive; a label whose values around inclusivity, artistry and queer expression are deeply aligned with her own.

Meg Ward says:

“I wrote these tracks closely together when trying to get creative with lyrics. I always tend to gravitate towards writing about sex + love, which is probably something I should look inwardly on.. I've been inspired by writing nonsense lyrics that work phonetically recently, which is why I wrote '69% and I put it all on red'. It doesn't make much sense, but it sounds vibey. The lyrics in 'What are we doing' are a bit more personal. I'm talking about the troubles of a relationship and being in a bad place. I love the groovy tech house feel this one has”.

“Since these tracks are about queer sex and love, I don't think there could be a better place for them than HE.SHE.THEY. I'm so thrilled to be returning to this label as I love everything they do. It’s nice to be part of something that is aligned with me artistically and emotionally.”

It’s been a standout 12 months for Meg Ward. From launching her own label Mega Wavy - with early support from DJ Paulette, Chloe Robinson and more - to releases on Shall Not Fade and Needwant, Meg has continued to turn heads with her bass-driven, emotionally charged club sound. Her productions have seen widespread support from tastemakers including HAAi, Solomun, Jaguar, Danny Howard and Tom Ravenscroft, solidifying her reputation as a name to know.

With 69 Percent, and her return to the HE.SHE.THEY. family, Meg steps confidently further into the club space - delivering a bold, high-energy statement that proves why she’s one of the most exciting voices in electronic music right now.