Extended through July 12: Bernie Taupin’s art exhibition 'Two Sides of the 60s' continues at Liss Gallery

MUMBAI: The Liss Gallery is thrilled to announce that Two Sides of the 60s, the powerful exhibition by renowned visual artist and legendary songwriter Bernie Taupin, will continue on view in Toronto through July 12, 2025.
Best known as the lyricist behind Elton John’s most iconic songs—from “Tiny Dancer” to “Rocket Man” to “Your Song”—Taupin’s influence on the music world is undeniable. But over the past two decades, Taupin has carved out an equally compelling identity as a contemporary visual artist, bringing the same poetic depth and layered storytelling to canvas that he once brought to song.
This exhibition marks Taupin’s return to Toronto with Two Sides of the 60s, his celebrated collaborative series with the late British photographer Terry O’Neill. In this body of work, Taupin overlays O’Neill’s legendary photographs—capturing stars like Audrey Hepburn and Muhammad Ali—with bold, expressive mixed media interventions. The result is a powerful dialogue between pop culture history and personal vision, nostalgia and reinterpretation.
Also on view are selections from Reflections, Taupin’s most recent solo series, which continues to explore memory, symbolism, and the language of abstraction. These richly textured works offer collectors a unique glimpse into the emotional and aesthetic world of an artist whose cultural contributions span more than 50 years.
While Bernie Taupin will no longer be in attendance, the exhibition remains a rare opportunity to experience his visual work up close.
To inquire about available works or arrange a private viewing, please contact the gallery at 416-787-9872, visit us in person, or email us directly through the RSVP portal.
Among the works available for acquisition:
• Audrey Hepburn – Hippy Hat (Bernie Taupin & Terry O’Neill): A 1966 portrait of Hepburn reimagined with cosmic and naturalist motifs, transforming her minimalist helmet into a psychedelic dreamscape.
• Muhammad Ali – The True Identity of Superman (Bernie Taupin & Terry O’Neill): Featuring a 1972 image of Ali training in Dublin, layered with comic-book iconography inspired by Ali’s famous claim, “Superman don’t need no seatbelt!”
Taupin’s visual art continues to captivate collectors across the globe, from New York and Los Angeles to London—and now, extended in Toronto through July 12. Each piece is a meditation on cultural memory, identity, and reinvention—expressed through collage, paint, and an ever-curious eye.
Don't miss this opportunity to explore the visual imagination of Bernie Taupin—whose words once filled stadiums, and whose brush continues to move the world.
