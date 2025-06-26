Can you guess which day is celebrated as ‘Shreya Day’ in Ohio, USA

MUMBAI: Every year on June 26, fans around the globe come together to celebrate ‘Shreya Day’, an official tribute by the State of Ohio to India’s No. 1 singer, the extraordinary Shreya Ghoshal - a voice the world reveres for its depth, purity, and soul.

Shreya Ghoshal’s global popularity goes far beyond Indian borders. In 2013, she received one of the highest international honors - a prestigious award from selected Members of Parliament at the House of Commons in London. This rare recognition made her the first Indian singer to be celebrated in such a distinguished manner by the British Parliament, marking a moment of immense pride for Indian music on the world stage.

In another landmark moment, Governor Ted Strickland of the U.S. state of Ohio officially declared June 26 as ‘Shreya Ghoshal Day’ in 2010, following her mesmerizing performance in the state. The proclamation honored her artistic brilliance and the way her soulful voice has united music lovers across cultures.

Since then, fans across the globe - especially the Indian diaspora in the U.S. — have celebrated the day by sharing their favorite Shreya tracks, concert moments, and heartfelt tributes on social media. The first celebration of Shreya Day saw a digital outpouring of love, with fans curating playlists and flooding timelines with her timeless songs.

With a career spanning over two decades, Shreya Ghoshal has sung in more than 20+ languages, earned 5 National Awards, and countless accolades — but her truest achievement lies in the emotional connection her voice creates.

As we celebrate Shreya Day today, we salute the voice that defines generations and the artist who continues to be a bridge between tradition and global recognition.