Audible announces launch of it's first Indian Musical, ‘Drama Queen - The Musical Play’ by Suchitra Krishnamoorthi

MUMBAI: Audible, an Amazon company and the leading creator and provider of premium audio storytelling, is pleased to announce the launch of its latest Audible exclusive audiobook and its first Indian musical, Drama Queen - The Musical Play by multi-hyphenate Suchitra Krishnamoorthi. The release of this audiobook marks a defining moment for Indian performing arts as Suchitra brings her unapologetic, bold, witty, and deeply personal solo musical on a global stage.

Adapted from her bestselling memoir of the same name, Drama Queen isn’t just a performance; it’s an emotional outpouring that dances between laughter and longing. A rollercoaster through fame, heartbreak, motherhood, identity, and rediscovery, the piece was earlier performed to packed theatres across India. Now, it finds a new life in sound, unfolding like a song, a secret, and a celebration all at once. The production stars a powerful voice cast: Sujata Kumar (as Amma), Suchitra Pillai (as the shrink), Arif Zakaria (as Pankaj), and features cameos of Karan Johar voiced by Ketan Singh, Ram Gopal Varma voiced by Suresh Menon, Nagesh Kukunoor, and Ken Ghosh.

For author-actor, Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, this release is more than a milestone, it’s a moment of healing and resurrection, "Over the course of Drama Queen performances, I lost many members of my family—my sister Sujata Kumar who voices Amma in the show, my parents, and my two beloved dogs, Cupcake and Muffin—all of whom were central to the play. After Amma passed away at the end of 2023, I just couldn’t go on. I had wound up the show. Bid it goodbye. This offer from Audible was truly a godsend. It brought my family, my voice, and my memories back to life.

I remember the disappointment of my cancelled shows in the US, UK, and Australia due to the pandemic and other delays. But with Audible, Drama Queen can now be heard by anyone, anywhere. From Virar to Vancouver, it’s out in the world at last—and that fills my heart with joy."

Shailesh Sawlani, Country Manager - India, Audible said, “At Audible, we are constantly pushing the boundaries of audio storytelling to bring powerful stories to life and champion diverse voices. With Drama Queen by Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, we’re proud to introduce our first Indian musical play. It brings together all the elements of a compelling musical memoir - it’s emotional yet humorous and bold yet relatable. We’re excited for our listeners to experience this new format and truly believe it will make them look at the modern Indian woman in a new light.”

Suchitra Krishnamoorthi’s journey began with a blockbuster opposite Shah Rukh Khan followed by hit music albums, a celebrated marriage to filmmaker Shekhar Kapur, a pop album produced by Andrew Lloyd Webber, and red-carpet dreams. It now comes full circle with a microphone, a memory, and a monologue. In Drama Queen, Suchitra strips the spectacle to reveal the soul.

It is a theatre of truth, one that holds up a mirror to every woman who has juggled roles, lost herself in love, and dared to say, "I am enough."

Drama Queen - The Musical Play will be available to all Audible members, starting today. You can download the Audible app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store and start listening. It’s a voice—once lost—that sings again.