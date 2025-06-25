RadioandMusic
News |  25 Jun 2025 14:21 |  By RnMTeam

Warner Music India signs Agsy, announces 'Jatt Baija', bold, unapologetic, and sonically explosive

MUMBAI: A seasoned force in Indian hip-hop, Agsy has spent the last eight years carving her lane as a pioneer in the genre. From fearless lyricism and genre-defying flows to trendsetting fashion and a deep-rooted connection to the art world, Agsy represents the evolution of Desi hip-hop on a global stage. She’s not just an artist - she’s a cultural disruptor. The young rapper-singer-songwriter now joins the Warner Music India artist roster with her new release.

Her latest track ‘Jatt Baija’, released under Warner Music India, is a fierce and unapologetic Punjabi hip-hop anthem, a war cry for every self-made woman who’s rewriting the rules of power, pride, and presence. The track seamlessly blends deep-rooted Punjabi folk melodies (which Agsy sings herself) with eyebrow-raising bars and hard-hitting global hip-hop beats, embodying a raw yet modern sonic energy.

The visually charged music video with bold styling captures Agsy on the brink of chaos—radiating fury, ambition, and unflinching truth, ready to ignite everything in her path. She appears in a series of cinematic avatars:— where she is seen acting as a revenge thirsty boxer; a sassy punjabi enchantress with 6 feet long hair; a boss sitting at the head of the table silencing her critics; and a sharp strategist outwitting rivals at a casino — all characters longing to humble the haters.

This isn’t her first statement. Agsy’s breakout hit ‘Medusa Sedusa’ not only racked up millions of views but became a cultural moment, with celebrities, influencers, and top actresses jumping on the trend. From being a contestant at MTV Hustle S1 to being lauded by celebrated rappers in the industry, Agsy has consistently shown she’s not here to follow – she’s here to lead.

On signing with Warner Music India and the release of her new track, Agsy shared,“Signing with Warner is not validation — it’s alignment. This is the next chapter of an empire I’ve been building brick by brick through grit, vision, and art. ‘Jatt Baija’ is the rawest version of me yet — unfiltered, unshaken, and unapologetically loud. So, Haters better sit down and take notes.”_

“Jatt Baija” released under Warner Music India is out now on all music streaming platforms.

