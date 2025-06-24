Selena Gomez debuts summer bangs and talks wedding plans with Benny Blanco: "We're enjoying the moment"

MUMBAI: Selena Gomez is embracing a fresh new look for summer - and it’s all about the bangs.
The Calm Down singer recently swapped her sleek, grown-out bob - often styled in a polished bun or high pony - for soft, textured bangs paired with shaggy, choppy layers that accentuate her natural curls. Showing off the transformation in a June 23 Instagram post while wrapped in a white bathrobe, Selena joked in the caption, “I would, but I’d regret it… then get it redone, so I simply won’t.”
This isn’t Selena’s first foray into fringe. She previously debuted bottleneck bangs earlier this year at the Los Angeles premiere of Lola, the film directed by her friend Nicola Peltz Beckham.
Meanwhile, her fiancé Benny Blanco recently underwent a makeover of his own - albeit a more subtle one. In a light-hearted moment that went viral, Selena cheered on her makeup artist, Hung Vanngo, as he finally got to tame Benny’s unibrow.
“I wanted it to still look like him,” Selena explained during the couple’s joint appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show in March, adding, “This was not my idea.”
Benny chimed in, “He’s been begging me for so long,” referring to Hung’s persistent requests to shape his brows.
With their engagement announced in December, fans have been eagerly speculating about a possible wedding date. Though rumors were recently sparked — thanks in part to Ed Sheeran — Benny clarified on Australia’s Today Show that no date has been set yet.
“Eventually Ed will come to our wedding when we do have one,” Benny said. “But unfortunately, we have not scheduled one yet. We will.”
As for why they’re in no rush? Benny explained in a Rolling Stone interview that he and Selena are simply savoring the season of being engaged. “We’re very much ‘take it one day at a time’ kind of people,” he said. “We’re still not over this moment.”
From hairstyle switch-ups to heartfelt wedding plans, Selena and Benny are proving that sometimes, slowing down is the sweetest part of the journey.
