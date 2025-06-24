RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  24 Jun 2025 16:44 |  By RnMTeam

Selena Gomez debuts summer bangs and talks wedding plans with Benny Blanco: "We're enjoying the moment"

MUMBAI: Selena Gomez is embracing a fresh new look for summer - and it’s all about the bangs.

The Calm Down singer recently swapped her sleek, grown-out bob - often styled in a polished bun or high pony - for soft, textured bangs paired with shaggy, choppy layers that accentuate her natural curls. Showing off the transformation in a June 23 Instagram post while wrapped in a white bathrobe, Selena joked in the caption, “I would, but I’d regret it… then get it redone, so I simply won’t.”

This isn’t Selena’s first foray into fringe. She previously debuted bottleneck bangs earlier this year at the Los Angeles premiere of Lola, the film directed by her friend Nicola Peltz Beckham.

Meanwhile, her fiancé Benny Blanco recently underwent a makeover of his own - albeit a more subtle one. In a light-hearted moment that went viral, Selena cheered on her makeup artist, Hung Vanngo, as he finally got to tame Benny’s unibrow.

“I wanted it to still look like him,” Selena explained during the couple’s joint appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show in March, adding, “This was not my idea.”

Benny chimed in, “He’s been begging me for so long,” referring to Hung’s persistent requests to shape his brows.

With their engagement announced in December, fans have been eagerly speculating about a possible wedding date. Though rumors were recently sparked — thanks in part to Ed Sheeran — Benny clarified on Australia’s Today Show that no date has been set yet.

“Eventually Ed will come to our wedding when we do have one,” Benny said. “But unfortunately, we have not scheduled one yet. We will.”

As for why they’re in no rush? Benny explained in a Rolling Stone interview that he and Selena are simply savoring the season of being engaged. “We’re very much ‘take it one day at a time’ kind of people,” he said. “We’re still not over this moment.”

From hairstyle switch-ups to heartfelt wedding plans, Selena and Benny are proving that sometimes, slowing down is the sweetest part of the journey.

Tags
Selena Gomez Benny Blanco music Singer
Related news
 | 25 Jun 2025

After breaking the Internet, Justh returns with 'Unse Jaake Kehdo'

MUMBAI: The ‘Chor’ singer steps back into the limelight with Unse Jaake Kehdo, a heartfelt ballad about love, pain, and redemption, created in collaboration with Warner Music India.

read more
 | 25 Jun 2025

Meghdhanush unveils their most introspective album 'Dareechey'

MUMBAI: Meghdhanush’s highly anticipated new album, “Dareechey”, released on June 19, 2025, and it promises to be their most emotionally layered and thought-provoking work to date.

read more
 | 25 Jun 2025

Indo-Italian Diva Giorgia Andriani to collaborate with leading music label for another number?

MUMBAI: Giorgia Andriani has never hid her love for Hindi songs and music, and has admitted how her love for India's cinematic scene pursued her to move bag and baggage to India a couple of years back.

read more
 | 25 Jun 2025

Warner Music India signs Agsy, announces 'Jatt Baija', bold, unapologetic, and sonically explosive

MUMBAI: A seasoned force in Indian hip-hop, Agsy has spent the last eight years carving her lane as a pioneer in the genre.

read more
 | 25 Jun 2025

Secret Rule launches new music video 'Echoes Of The Earth' off upcoming 10th Studio Album 'X'

MUMBAI: Rockshots Records and Secret Rule are excited to announce the release of the band’s new single “Echoes Of The Earth,” accompanied by a music video and available on all digital platforms starting today, June 24th, 2025.

read more

RnM Biz

Spotify study reveals when India listens to music

Gen Z and millennials from six metro cities highlight the most relevant moments when music...read more

Global Underground: FreshTunes connects the world with long-standing, truly free artist services

MUMBAI: FreshTunes is an artist services platform that has encouraged a community many music comread more

Hoopr Smash partners with Merchant Records to add 450 plus tracks by Salim–Sulaiman to it's growing licensing marketplace

MUMBAI: Hoopr Smash, a first-of-its-kind, automated, self-serve, music licensing marketplace annread more

Major internet outage hits Google Cloud, disrupting Global Services including Gmail, Spotify, Snapchat

MUMBAI: A massive internet outage on Thursday disrupted multiple major platforms—including Googleread more

OnePlus set to launch OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z3 in India on June 19

MUMBAI: Global technology brand OnePlus, today announced the launch date of their upcoming audio read more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
Meghdhanush unveils their most introspective album 'Dareechey'

MUMBAI: Meghdhanush’s highly anticipated new album, “Dareechey”, released on June 19, 2025, and it promises to be their most emotionally layered and...read more

2
Jessie J shares emotional journey after Breast Cancer surgery: "The Highs and Lows"

MUMBAI: Breast cancer continues to be one of the most prevalent forms of cancer globally, affecting millions of women—and a smaller percentage of men...read more

3
Grammy-Nominated Indian Vocalist Varijashree Venugopal releases live album, Vari (The Live Sessions)

MUMBAI: Grammy-nominated Indian vocalist Varijashree Venugopal, the only artist from India to perform at this year's International Jazz Festival, has...read more

4
Indo-Italian Diva Giorgia Andriani to collaborate with leading music label for another number?

MUMBAI: Giorgia Andriani has never hid her love for Hindi songs and music, and has admitted how her love for India's cinematic scene pursued her to...read more

5
Selena Gomez debuts summer bangs and talks wedding plans with Benny Blanco: "We're enjoying the moment"

MUMBAI: Selena Gomez is embracing a fresh new look for summer - and it’s all about the bangs. The Calm Down singer recently swapped her sleek, grown-...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2025 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games