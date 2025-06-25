Secret Rule launches new music video 'Echoes Of The Earth' off upcoming 10th Studio Album 'X'

MUMBAI: Rockshots Records and Secret Rule are excited to announce the release of the band’s new single “Echoes Of The Earth,” accompanied by a music video and available on all digital platforms starting today, June 24th, 2025. The track is the second preview of Secret Rule’s highly anticipated tenth studio album “X”, due for release late 2025.
With “Echoes Of The Earth”, Secret Rule explores a more introspective and spiritual side of their sound. The song blends heavy grooves, atmospheric tension, and layered electronics, creating a powerful and immersive soundscape. Lyrically, it reflects on the human need to reconnect with what is real and primordial in a chaotic, artificial world.
“It’s about listening for something ancient to guide you. I wrote the lyrics during a time when I needed to feel grounded again. That chorus is the moment of awakening,” says vocalist Angela Di Vincenzo.
Guitarist and producer Andy Menario adds:
“We wanted a track that felt direct and alive—something that could carry both chaos and order, like a dialogue between the modern world and the earth itself.”
Fresh from a 15-date European tour with Temperance and Induction earlier this spring and gearing up to hit major summer festivals across Europe, including Masters of Rock (Czech Republic), Rock Imperium (Spain), and Laurus Nobilis (Portugal), Secret Rule continues to prove they are entering a bold new chapter.
Listen to “Echoes Of The Earth” at the following links:
Digital (Spotify): https://lnk.to/K8cHIS
Music Video: https://youtu.be/NXuMLHQyMds
First Single "Just A Sacrifice":
Listen to the single (Spotify): https://lnk.to/H61jMl
Music Video: https://youtu.be/8yyd_1TLZAA
SUMMER FESTIVALS:
27.06.25 ES - Imperium Rock Festival
12.07.25 CZ - Masters of Rock
20.07.25 PT - Laurus Nobilis
ANGELA DI VINCENZO: Vocals
ANDY ‘MENARIO’ MENARINI: Guitar
SOFIA BASILI: Bass
ANDREA MIAZZETTO: Drums
More info:
https://www.rockshots.eu
Website: https://www.secretrule.it
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/secretruleband
Instagram: https://instagram.com/secret_rule_official
