editorial
News |  24 Jun 2025

Jessie J shares emotional journey after Breast Cancer surgery: "The Highs and Lows"

MUMBAI: Breast cancer continues to be one of the most prevalent forms of cancer globally, affecting millions of women—and a smaller percentage of men—every year. Early detection remains a vital factor in improving outcomes, a message recently echoed by singer Jessie J, who bravely opened up about her own experience with the disease.

In a heartfelt Instagram video, Jessie J revealed that she was diagnosed with early-stage breast cancer earlier this month. The 37-year-old singer underwent surgery shortly after performing at Capital’s Summertime Ball on June 15 and is now recovering at home. She emphasized the importance of early detection in her post, encouraging followers to be informed and proactive about their breast health.

Sharing raw and honest moments from her hospital stay, Jessie posted candid photos and videos showing both the challenges and moments of lightness in her journey. She described her experience as a mix of “highs and lows” and promised to remain open about all aspects of her recovery — not just the positive ones.

Her social media post featured tender moments with her partner, Chanan Safir Colman, and their son, as well as clips of her singing from her hospital bed. True to her humorous spirit, she even jokingly referred to the drained blood from her surgery as a “goji berry smoothie.”

As Jessie J continues her recovery, she is using her platform to raise awareness about breast cancer and the critical role of early diagnosis. Whether you’re learning for yourself or supporting a loved one, understanding the breast’s structure, how cancer develops, the signs to look out for, and available treatment options can make all the difference.

