Indo-Italian Diva Giorgia Andriani to collaborate with leading music label for another number?

MUMBAI: Giorgia Andriani has never hid her love for Hindi songs and music, and has admitted how her love for India's cinematic scene pursued her to move bag and baggage to India a couple of years back. After making her debut in the Indian entertainment industry with a rather challenging role as Karoline Kamakshi, a Telugu action-comedy series, Giorgia went on to accomplish herself with her work in films like Non-Stop Dhamaal and Martin, where she performed special numbers, and won over her admirers with her skill and talent.

And once again all set to entertain, Giorgia has reportedly signed another song with a leading music label from the industry. The number is said to have everything that Giorgia is known for, catchy lyrics, a whistle-worthy tune, and some jaw-dropping dance moves. Some other hit dance moves that Giorgia is known for Roop Tera Mastana alongside Mika Singh, and Dil Jisse Zinda Hain featuring Jubin Nautiyal's vocals.

The song marks a significant step in her career. Known for her ability to blend different genres and infuse her personal flair into each track, has set Giorgia apart from her contemporaries. While her earlier song and dance numbers have received positive feedback, her latest one is being speculated as a project that might change the course of Giorgia's career.