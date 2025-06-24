RadioandMusic
News |  24 Jun 2025 17:35 |  By RnMTeam

From Ibiza to India, Sunburn brings globally renowned DJ Francis Mercier three city India tour

MUMBAI: Known for bringing the biggest Electronic Dance Music (EDM) Intellectual Properties (IPs) from across the globe and curating some of the most iconic live experiences in India, Sunburn is now set to turn up the dial with the India debut of globally acclaimed Haitian DJ and producer Francis Mercier, bringing his celebrated Ibiza residency Solèy to Mumbai and Delhi-NCR followed by an exclusive Francis Mercier show in Kolkata.

Known for his soulful, cross-cultural sound and electrifying live sets, Mercier will perform in Mumbai on October 10th, 2025, Delhi on October 11th, 2025 and in Kolkata on October 12th, 2025. More than just a tour, this three-city journey will spotlight the vibrant spirit of Ibiza, a celebration of rhythm, diversity and borderless sound - culminating in an unforgettable night that’s equal parts euphoric and soul-stirring.

Pre-sale of tickets for the tour will begin on June 26th, 2025 at 12:30 PM IST and General On-Sale of tickets will go live starting June 27th, 2025 at 12 PM (Noon) IST, with ticket prices starting at Rs. 1,500/-, exclusively on BookMyShow, India’s leading entertainment destination.

Karan Singh, CEO, Sunburn, added, “We’re proud to continue bringing exceptional IPs to India year-on-year, this time, one of Ibiza’s finest. Francis’ ability to blend cultures and rhythms into an unforgettable live experience makes this one of our most exciting showcases yet. Bringing this celebrated residency to India feels like the perfect next step in our mission to curate world-class, meaningful experiences for the EDM community in India.”

Meaning “sun” in Haitian Creole, Solèy is more than just a party. It’s a celebration of cultural fusion, rhythmic heritage and global togetherness particularly African rhythms, Levantine sounds and Caribbean vibes. With its emphasis on warmth, inclusion and deep connection through sound, Solèy creates a dancefloor unlike any other; one that unites people across borders and backgrounds with each beat.

Francis Mercier has become a genre-bending trailblazer in the electronic music space, with releases on Sony, Columbia, Mad Decent, Armada, Insomniac and more. His discography boasts collaborations with icons like Diplo, Major Lazer, Gorgon City, Magic System and BLOND:ISH and his tracks have been supported by global tastemakers like Black Coffee, Keinemusik, Claptone and Rüfüs Du Sol.

With over 100 million cumulative streams and performances at legendary venues from Coachella to Paris, New York, Ibiza, Marrakech and beyond, Mercier is at the forefront of a new global wave of house music. His work has been featured across BBC Radio 1, Tomorrowland One World Radio, SiriusXM and praised by publications like Forbes, DJ Mag, Billboard and Meta for Business. His flair, originality and energising stage presence have also brought him to iconic festivals such as Coachella, EDC Vegas and stages in Paris, London, Ibiza, Dubai, New York, Beirut, Karachi, Marrakech, Los Angeles and many other cities around the world now heading to India!

Sponsored by Tuborg Zero Packaged Drinking Water and driven by Hyundai, Francis Mercier’s India Tour is produced by Spacebound in association with Team Innovation, Dome, Paradox, Artistry and Zynova, with a commitment to creating experiences that are as culturally rich as they are sonically powerful.

Prepare to be swept away into a soundscape that’s vibrant, unifying and transformative. This is the moment to be part of something unforgettable.

