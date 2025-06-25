RadioandMusic
News |  25 Jun 2025 12:54 |  By RnMTeam

Four Winds Music Fest is almost here: Celebrating Canadian music and community

MUMBAI: After an incredibly successful second year, Four Winds Music Fest is returning July 11–13, 2025, and the stage is set for its biggest celebration yet. With a stunning setting, a community-focused spirit, and an all-star lineup of Canadian talent, the third edition of Four Winds promises a weekend of music, joy, and connection.

This year’s lineup features:
The Strumbellas, The Weather Station, Jeremie Albino, The Sadies, Cat Clyde, Ramon Chicharron, Wyatt C. Louis, My Son The Hurricane, Skye Wallace, Matt Weidinger, Conor Gains, Stephen Stanley Band, ONTARIANS, Melissa Payne & B. Knox, Cabin Fever, The Fraser Melvin Band, Jolie Anastasia Band, Choir Revolution, and Bambalamb!

Hosted on 136 acres of forest, farmland, and riverfront at Riverstone Retreat just outside Durham, Ontario, the festival combines outstanding music with sunrise yoga, saunas, swimming, camping, drumming, dancing, and more — a weekend getaway for music lovers of all kinds.

“We’re back and thrilled to return to the breathtaking Elephant Thoughts River Stone Campus!” says Ariana Dalie, co-founder of Four Winds Music Fest. “It’s an honour to partner with Jeremy Rhodes, Executive Director of Elephant Thoughts, and I’m beyond grateful for the opportunity to create a platform where people can enjoy live music. I’m especially proud that our boutique festival celebrates and supports Canadian artists. Don’t miss out on the unforgettable experience at Four Winds Music Fest this summer!”

Ariana’s co-founding partner Craig Smith, also of the band ONTARIANS, adds, “Curating a music festival with so many talented Canadian artists has been challenging, yet exciting! For our third year, our goal is to deliver an exceptional lineup and keep creating the kind of vibes expected from a summer festival. We've done this and we can’t wait to see you there!”

Born from a house concert and a shared dream, Four Winds Music Fest has grown into a beloved gathering — where strangers become friends, artists are treated like family, and every moment hums with possibility. From foot-stomping sets to quiet riverside moments, Four Winds offers something for everyone.

Festival passes and camping packages are available now at www.fourwindsmusicfest.com

Location: Riverstone Retreat, Durham, Ontario
Dates: July 11–13, 2025
Instagram: @fourwindsmusicfest

Facebook: Four Winds Music Fest

Join us where the wind blows, the music plays, and the memories last forever.

