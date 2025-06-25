RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  25 Jun 2025 16:26 |  By RnMTeam

After breaking the Internet, Justh returns with 'Unse Jaake Kehdo'

MUMBAI: The ‘Chor’ singer steps back into the limelight with Unse Jaake Kehdo, a heartfelt ballad about love, pain, and redemption, created in collaboration with Warner Music India.

After captivating the internet with his breakout hit Chor, Delhi-based singer-songwriter Justh makes a powerful return with Unse Jaake Kehdo, a heartfelt ballad produced in collaboration with Warner Music India. An honest expression of hope, pain, letting go, and redemption, the song weaves a catchy melody with simple yet profound lyrics, telling a story of love, heartbreak, and healing that resonates with listeners from all walks of life.

Known for his acoustic-led, minimalist style and emotionally resonant songwriting, Justh has carved a niche as one of India’s most authentic new voices. ‘Unse Jaake Kehdo’ blends his signature aesthetic with stirring lyricism, offering a mellow, introspective soundscape that explores unspoken emotions and missed moments. Produced by Aditya Verma and mixed by Vaibhav Ahuja and Justh himself, the track marks the next chapter in his raw, storytelling-driven musical journey. The music video, directed by Prince Shah, introduces a fresh style of visual storytelling with striking surrealistic imagery.
Justh said on his new song, “It’s been over a year and a half since Chor released. After the song connected, I wanted to go even deeper into myself and create music that feels true, authentic, and pure. I’ve poured a lot of life, hard work, and soul into Unse Jaake Kehdo, and I believe in the song with all my heart. A lot of super talented people have worked with me on the audio and video, and I’m really excited to bring this song to the world.”

Justh began his artistic journey after quitting his job as a Chartered Accountant in an MNC and quickly drew attention for his unfiltered approach to songwriting. His work is defined by emotional depth, an acoustic-first sensibility, and the courage to keep his music honest and unpolished in the best way. That ethos came to a head with ‘Chor’, which went viral in 2024 and became a defining track for Gen Z and young adults across the country.

In collaboration with Warner Music India, ‘Unse Jaake Kehdo’ stands as a testament to Justh’s evolving artistry, which is poetic, bare and sincere. The song is out now on all major music streaming platforms.

Tags
Warner Music India music Songs
Related news
 | 25 Jun 2025

Meghdhanush unveils their most introspective album 'Dareechey'

MUMBAI: Meghdhanush’s highly anticipated new album, “Dareechey”, released on June 19, 2025, and it promises to be their most emotionally layered and thought-provoking work to date.

read more
 | 25 Jun 2025

Indo-Italian Diva Giorgia Andriani to collaborate with leading music label for another number?

MUMBAI: Giorgia Andriani has never hid her love for Hindi songs and music, and has admitted how her love for India's cinematic scene pursued her to move bag and baggage to India a couple of years back.

read more
 | 25 Jun 2025

Warner Music India signs Agsy, announces 'Jatt Baija', bold, unapologetic, and sonically explosive

MUMBAI: A seasoned force in Indian hip-hop, Agsy has spent the last eight years carving her lane as a pioneer in the genre.

read more
 | 25 Jun 2025

Secret Rule launches new music video 'Echoes Of The Earth' off upcoming 10th Studio Album 'X'

MUMBAI: Rockshots Records and Secret Rule are excited to announce the release of the band’s new single “Echoes Of The Earth,” accompanied by a music video and available on all digital platforms starting today, June 24th, 2025.

read more
 | 25 Jun 2025

Four Winds Music Fest is almost here: Celebrating Canadian music and community

MUMBAI: After an incredibly successful second year, Four Winds Music Fest is returning July 11–13, 2025, and the stage is set for its biggest celebration yet.

read more

RnM Biz

Spotify study reveals when India listens to music

Gen Z and millennials from six metro cities highlight the most relevant moments when music...read more

Global Underground: FreshTunes connects the world with long-standing, truly free artist services

MUMBAI: FreshTunes is an artist services platform that has encouraged a community many music comread more

Hoopr Smash partners with Merchant Records to add 450 plus tracks by Salim–Sulaiman to it's growing licensing marketplace

MUMBAI: Hoopr Smash, a first-of-its-kind, automated, self-serve, music licensing marketplace annread more

Major internet outage hits Google Cloud, disrupting Global Services including Gmail, Spotify, Snapchat

MUMBAI: A massive internet outage on Thursday disrupted multiple major platforms—including Googleread more

OnePlus set to launch OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z3 in India on June 19

MUMBAI: Global technology brand OnePlus, today announced the launch date of their upcoming audio read more

top# 5 articles

1
Selena Gomez debuts summer bangs and talks wedding plans with Benny Blanco: "We're enjoying the moment"

MUMBAI: Selena Gomez is embracing a fresh new look for summer - and it’s all about the bangs. The Calm Down singer recently swapped her sleek, grown-...read more

2
Jessie J shares emotional journey after Breast Cancer surgery: "The Highs and Lows"

MUMBAI: Breast cancer continues to be one of the most prevalent forms of cancer globally, affecting millions of women—and a smaller percentage of men...read more

3
Warner Music India signs Agsy, announces 'Jatt Baija', bold, unapologetic, and sonically explosive

MUMBAI: A seasoned force in Indian hip-hop, Agsy has spent the last eight years carving her lane as a pioneer in the genre. From fearless lyricism...read more

4
Meghdhanush unveils their most introspective album 'Dareechey'

MUMBAI: Meghdhanush’s highly anticipated new album, “Dareechey”, released on June 19, 2025, and it promises to be their most emotionally layered and...read more

5
Grammy-Nominated Indian Vocalist Varijashree Venugopal releases live album, Vari (The Live Sessions)

MUMBAI: Grammy-nominated Indian vocalist Varijashree Venugopal, the only artist from India to perform at this year's International Jazz Festival, has...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2025 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games