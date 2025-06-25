After breaking the Internet, Justh returns with 'Unse Jaake Kehdo'

MUMBAI: The ‘Chor’ singer steps back into the limelight with Unse Jaake Kehdo, a heartfelt ballad about love, pain, and redemption, created in collaboration with Warner Music India.

After captivating the internet with his breakout hit Chor, Delhi-based singer-songwriter Justh makes a powerful return with Unse Jaake Kehdo, a heartfelt ballad produced in collaboration with Warner Music India. An honest expression of hope, pain, letting go, and redemption, the song weaves a catchy melody with simple yet profound lyrics, telling a story of love, heartbreak, and healing that resonates with listeners from all walks of life.

Known for his acoustic-led, minimalist style and emotionally resonant songwriting, Justh has carved a niche as one of India’s most authentic new voices. ‘Unse Jaake Kehdo’ blends his signature aesthetic with stirring lyricism, offering a mellow, introspective soundscape that explores unspoken emotions and missed moments. Produced by Aditya Verma and mixed by Vaibhav Ahuja and Justh himself, the track marks the next chapter in his raw, storytelling-driven musical journey. The music video, directed by Prince Shah, introduces a fresh style of visual storytelling with striking surrealistic imagery.

Justh said on his new song, “It’s been over a year and a half since Chor released. After the song connected, I wanted to go even deeper into myself and create music that feels true, authentic, and pure. I’ve poured a lot of life, hard work, and soul into Unse Jaake Kehdo, and I believe in the song with all my heart. A lot of super talented people have worked with me on the audio and video, and I’m really excited to bring this song to the world.”

Justh began his artistic journey after quitting his job as a Chartered Accountant in an MNC and quickly drew attention for his unfiltered approach to songwriting. His work is defined by emotional depth, an acoustic-first sensibility, and the courage to keep his music honest and unpolished in the best way. That ethos came to a head with ‘Chor’, which went viral in 2024 and became a defining track for Gen Z and young adults across the country.

In collaboration with Warner Music India, ‘Unse Jaake Kehdo’ stands as a testament to Justh’s evolving artistry, which is poetic, bare and sincere. The song is out now on all major music streaming platforms.