VCT Pacific Stage 2: Music anthem and ticket sales coming soon!

MUMBAI: After an explosive Stage 1 and thrilling Masters Toronto tournament, we are raising the stakes even further for Stage 2.
We are kicking off the next stage by releasing our collaboration single with the talented Yuki Chiba, a Japanese rapper and singer.
‘Shinpai Muyou’ features a bouncy bassline and upbeat drums. Yuki Chiba’s signature flow floats on top of the beat, filled with catchy one-liners and a chorus you can’t help but chant. This is Yuki’s first ever gaming collaboration and we cannot wait for you to hear the track!
‘Shinpai Muyou’ will be released by Coup D'Etat Recordings globally on all streaming platforms on 11 July. We’re also going to drop a VCT Pacific music video on our YouTube channel on the same day, so don’t forget to check it out!
This is going to be a season to remember, so read on to find out how to follow and watch the tournament.
TOURNAMENT FORMAT
Results from Stage 2 will determine, in part, the teams that qualify for VALORANT Champions later this year.
As with Stage 1, teams are split into 2 groups. But these groups have been reshuffled after Stage 1 finals. They will start by competing in a Single Round Robin format within their own groups. From there, the top 4 teams from each group will progress to the Playoffs, where they’ll compete in a double-elimination bracket.
Results from this bracket will determine the top 2 teams that qualify for VALORANT Champions. The 3rd and 4th slots will be decided based on overall Championship points accumulated throughout the 2025 season.
SCHEDULE
VCT Pacific Stage 2 will begin on 15 July with Finals taking place on 30-31 August.
Matches from 15 July - 17 August will begin at 15:00 GMT+7 // 16:00 GMT+8 // 17:00 GMT+9 each matchday.
Finals match day schedules will be shared closer to the date.
The VCT Pacific schedule will be updated regularly on VALORANTESPORTS.com
TICKET SALES
Tickets for Stage 2 will also be opening soon!
Groups stage and Playoffs season tickets in Korea will open on 27 June at 12:00 GMT+7 // 13:00 GMT+8 // 14:00 GMT+9
Finals roadshow tickets in Japan will open on 6 July at 8:00 GMT+7 // 9:00 GMT+8 // 10:00 GMT+9.
Groups and playoffs will take place in Seoul, Korea from 15 July - 17 August at Sangam Colosseum in Seoul.
Finals weekend will play out in Tokyo, Japan on 30-31 August at LaLa Arena Tokyo Bay
Here is how to purchase tickets for the exciting matches ahead:
Groups & Playoffs in Seoul
After sales open, non-Korean Residents can purchase a ticket by visiting this ticket WEBSITE. The ticket page is available in English and Japanese. Follow the instructions to select your seats and checkout.
Fans in Korea can purchase tickets from this WEBSITE, while mobile users in Korea can access the ticketing page via this WEBSITE.
Fans who come to watch matches live in Seoul between 15 July - 17 August can also enjoy the VCT Pacific Experience Zone on the 11th floor of Sangam Colosseum. No ticket is required; the zone is open for anyone visiting the venue!
Come enjoy photo booths and Pacific team merch stalls, as well as a chance to meet Tactibear and Wingman. You can also watch the matches live in our open viewing party area on a big screen.
Finals in Japan
After sales open, non-Japanese Residents can purchase a ticket by visiting this ticket WEBSITE. The ticket page is available in English. Follow the instructions to select your seats and check out.
Fans in Japan can purchase tickets from this WEBSITE.
More information about activities at our Japan finals roadshow will come closer to the date. Stay tuned!
WHERE TO WATCH
Brought to you by Acer, Intel, Woori Bank, Pulsar, Red Bull, and ZOWIE, fans can also catch VCT Pacific Stage 2 action through local language broadcasts at the following links:
English
Korean
Japanese
Bahasa Indonesia
Thai
Vietnamese
Mandarin
Hindi
