News |  24 Jun 2025 14:32 |  By RnMTeam

RED FM brings the soul of South India to Delhi with the seventh edition of 'South Side Story'

MUMBAI: 93.5 RED FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network, is excited to announce the return of its flagship cultural celebration, South Side Story, with an Onam Special edition. The festival will take place on the 30th and 31st of August 2025 at KD Jadhav Wrestling Stadium in Delhi, promising a vibrant experience of Southern India’s rich musical and culinary traditions.

Red FM is turning up the anticipation this year with a series of immersive pre-event experiences that celebrates the cultural soul of the South. In the lead-up to the festival, Red FM is collaborating with DC Books and the Kerala Literature Festival to host vibrant literary conversations and reading sessions. Audiences can also look forward to Onam Sadhya- a spectacular 20-dish South Indian culinary celebration that’s flavourful, soulful, and rooted in tradition. Enhancing the experience alongside the music and food are striking art installations, indie film screenings, and dynamic cultural showcases that celebrate the richness, creativity, and soul of the Southern states.

This year’s edition features an electrifying lineup of iconic South Indian artists spanning genres from pop and indie to folk-rock and rap including Avial, The Raghu Dixit Project, Thaikkudam Bridge, Aattam Kalasamithi, Storyteller the Band, Job Kurian, Shobana, TM Krishna, Wild Wild Women and Sooraj Santhosh Live.

Speaking on the announcement, Nisha Narayanan, Director & COO, RED FM and Magic FM, said: “In a world of commercial entertainment and fleeting trends, South Side Story continues to be our honest attempt at putting culture front and centre. This year’s Onam Special edition is a celebration of identities, flavours, and stories that make the South what it is—diverse, rooted, and rich. From home-grown music acts and traditional performances to local art, flavours, and immersive showcases, this edition is layered with authenticity and heart. As always, Red FM brings together cultural evangelism and the Indie spirit on one stage and this time, we’re proud to shine a light on voices that are powerful, proud, and unapologetically original. This one is for those who seek experiences that are meaningful, immersive, and definitely engrained. We can’t wait to celebrate it with you.”

The event reinforces Red FM’s positioning as a cultural evangelist and storyteller - bridging tradition with contemporary relevance, and amplifying the voices of India’s diverse creative communities.

Tickets are available on Skillbox, starting at Rs 499.

