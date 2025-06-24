Product Review: OnePlus unveils Bullets Wireless Z3 in India, a budget-friendly neckband with impressive features

MUMBAI: OnePlus has launched its latest neckband earphone, the Bullets Wireless Z3, in India. Priced at Rs.1,699, this earphone promises to deliver exceptional sound quality, long battery life, and a comfortable design. With its impressive features and affordable price, the Bullets Wireless Z3 is an attractive option for those seeking a reliable earphone for daily use.

The earphone's standout features include its long battery life, great sound quality, and sweat and water resistance. While it may lack ANC and high-end codecs, the Bullets Wireless Z3 is a solid choice for those seeking a budget-friendly neckband with impressive performance.

The OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z3 is available on various online platforms, including OnePlus.in, Amazon.in, Flipkart, and Myntra, as well as offline retail stores.

The OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z3 is a neckband earphone that has been making waves in the market with its impressive features and affordable price tag of Rs.1,699. Here's a rundown of its pros and cons:

Key Features:

- Long Battery Life: Up to 36 hours of playback on a single charge

- Great Sound Quality: 12.4mm dynamic drivers with BassWave algorithm

- Comfortable Design: Lightweight 26g neckband with skin-friendly silicone finish

- Sweat and Water Resistant: IP55 rating for protection against sweat and water

- Fast Pairing: Bluetooth 5.4 and Google Fast Pair for quick connections

Pros

- Long Battery Life: The Bullets Wireless Z3 boasts an impressive battery life of up to 36 hours on a single charge, with 27 hours of use from just a 10-minute charge. This makes it an excellent option for daily use, especially for those who need a reliable earphone for long calls or music sessions.

- Great Sound Quality: The earphone features 12.4mm dynamic drivers that deliver punchy and clear sound with deep bass. The BassWave algorithm enhances the bass experience, making it enjoyable for music lovers.

- Comfortable Design: The lightweight 26g neckband design with a skin-friendly silicone finish ensures all-day comfort. The magnetic earbuds can be easily stored when not in use.

- Sweat and Water Resistant: With an IP55 rating, the Bullets Wireless Z3 can withstand sweat and water, making it suitable for workouts or use in rainy conditions.

- Fast Pairing: The earphone supports Bluetooth 5.4 and Google Fast Pair, allowing for quick and stable connections .

Cons

- No Active Noise Cancellation (ANC): The Bullets Wireless Z3 lacks ANC, which might be a drawback for some users seeking advanced noise-cancellation features.

- Plastic Build: The earphone's build quality is standard, with no braided cable, which might affect its durability.

- Limited Companion App Features: There's no companion app for iOS, and Android-centric features might not be fully utilized.

- Mushy Volume Buttons: Some users might find the volume buttons uncomfortable to use.

- No High-End Codecs: The earphone is limited to AAC and SBC audio codecs.