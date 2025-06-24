RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  24 Jun 2025 17:35 |  By RnMTeam

From Ibiza to India, Sunburn brings globally renowned DJ Francis Mercier three city India tour

MUMBAI: Known for bringing the biggest Electronic Dance Music (EDM) Intellectual Properties (IPs) from across the globe and curating some of the most iconic live experiences in India, Sunburn is now set to turn up the dial with the India debut of globally acclaimed Haitian DJ and producer Francis Mercier, bringing his celebrated Ibiza residency Solèy to Mumbai and Delhi-NCR followed by an exclusive Francis Mercier show in Kolkata.

Known for his soulful, cross-cultural sound and electrifying live sets, Mercier will perform in Mumbai on October 10th, 2025, Delhi on October 11th, 2025 and in Kolkata on October 12th, 2025. More than just a tour, this three-city journey will spotlight the vibrant spirit of Ibiza, a celebration of rhythm, diversity and borderless sound - culminating in an unforgettable night that’s equal parts euphoric and soul-stirring.

Pre-sale of tickets for the tour will begin on June 26th, 2025 at 12:30 PM IST and General On-Sale of tickets will go live starting June 27th, 2025 at 12 PM (Noon) IST, with ticket prices starting at Rs. 1,500/-, exclusively on BookMyShow, India’s leading entertainment destination.

Karan Singh, CEO, Sunburn, added, “We’re proud to continue bringing exceptional IPs to India year-on-year, this time, one of Ibiza’s finest. Francis’ ability to blend cultures and rhythms into an unforgettable live experience makes this one of our most exciting showcases yet. Bringing this celebrated residency to India feels like the perfect next step in our mission to curate world-class, meaningful experiences for the EDM community in India.”

Meaning “sun” in Haitian Creole, Solèy is more than just a party. It’s a celebration of cultural fusion, rhythmic heritage and global togetherness particularly African rhythms, Levantine sounds and Caribbean vibes. With its emphasis on warmth, inclusion and deep connection through sound, Solèy creates a dancefloor unlike any other; one that unites people across borders and backgrounds with each beat.

Francis Mercier has become a genre-bending trailblazer in the electronic music space, with releases on Sony, Columbia, Mad Decent, Armada, Insomniac and more. His discography boasts collaborations with icons like Diplo, Major Lazer, Gorgon City, Magic System and BLOND:ISH and his tracks have been supported by global tastemakers like Black Coffee, Keinemusik, Claptone and Rüfüs Du Sol.

With over 100 million cumulative streams and performances at legendary venues from Coachella to Paris, New York, Ibiza, Marrakech and beyond, Mercier is at the forefront of a new global wave of house music. His work has been featured across BBC Radio 1, Tomorrowland One World Radio, SiriusXM and praised by publications like Forbes, DJ Mag, Billboard and Meta for Business. His flair, originality and energising stage presence have also brought him to iconic festivals such as Coachella, EDC Vegas and stages in Paris, London, Ibiza, Dubai, New York, Beirut, Karachi, Marrakech, Los Angeles and many other cities around the world now heading to India!

Sponsored by Tuborg Zero Packaged Drinking Water and driven by Hyundai, Francis Mercier’s India Tour is produced by Spacebound in association with Team Innovation, Dome, Paradox, Artistry and Zynova, with a commitment to creating experiences that are as culturally rich as they are sonically powerful.

Prepare to be swept away into a soundscape that’s vibrant, unifying and transformative. This is the moment to be part of something unforgettable.

Tags
Sunburn music Dome Paradox
Related news
 | 24 Jun 2025

Selena Gomez debuts summer bangs and talks wedding plans with Benny Blanco: "We're enjoying the moment"

MUMBAI: Selena Gomez is embracing a fresh new look for summer - and it’s all about the bangs.

read more
 | 24 Jun 2025

Jessie J shares emotional journey after Breast Cancer surgery: "The Highs and Lows"

MUMBAI: Breast cancer continues to be one of the most prevalent forms of cancer globally, affecting millions of women—and a smaller percentage of men—every year.

read more
 | 24 Jun 2025

Product Review: OnePlus unveils Bullets Wireless Z3 in India, a budget-friendly neckband with impressive features

MUMBAI: OnePlus has launched its latest neckband earphone, the Bullets Wireless Z3, in India. Priced at Rs.1,699, this earphone promises to deliver exceptional sound quality, long battery life, and a comfortable design.

read more
 | 24 Jun 2025

Asha Bhosle opens up about painful marriage, suicide attempt, and her bond with Lata Mangeshkar in new biography

MUMBAI: The legendary singer Asha Bhosle’s newly released biography, Asha Bhosle: A Life in Music, penned by Ramya Sarma and published by Amaryllis (an imprint of Manjul Publishing House), offers a rare and deeply personal glimpse into the iconic artist’s life beyond the stage.

read more
 | 24 Jun 2025

145 people report Syringe attacks during France's Annual Music Festival, authorities investigate

MUMBAI: As many as 145 people across France have reported being pricked with syringes during the country’s annual Fête de la Musique celebrations, officials confirmed on Sunday.

read more

RnM Biz

Spotify study reveals when India listens to music

Gen Z and millennials from six metro cities highlight the most relevant moments when music...read more

Global Underground: FreshTunes connects the world with long-standing, truly free artist services

MUMBAI: FreshTunes is an artist services platform that has encouraged a community many music comread more

Hoopr Smash partners with Merchant Records to add 450 plus tracks by Salim–Sulaiman to it's growing licensing marketplace

MUMBAI: Hoopr Smash, a first-of-its-kind, automated, self-serve, music licensing marketplace annread more

Major internet outage hits Google Cloud, disrupting Global Services including Gmail, Spotify, Snapchat

MUMBAI: A massive internet outage on Thursday disrupted multiple major platforms—including Googleread more

OnePlus set to launch OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z3 in India on June 19

MUMBAI: Global technology brand OnePlus, today announced the launch date of their upcoming audio read more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
From Ibiza to India, Sunburn brings globally renowned DJ Francis Mercier three city India tour

MUMBAI: Known for bringing the biggest Electronic Dance Music (EDM) Intellectual Properties (IPs) from across the globe and curating some of the...read more

2
Adnan Sami’s Dubai concert postponed; Singer reflects on Tech, AI, and the power of live music

MUMBAI: Adnan Sami’s eagerly awaited live concert at Dubai’s Coca-Cola Arena, originally slated for June 29, has been postponed due to unforeseen...read more

3
145 people report Syringe attacks during France's Annual Music Festival, authorities investigate

MUMBAI: As many as 145 people across France have reported being pricked with syringes during the country’s annual Fête de la Musique celebrations,...read more

4
Selena Gomez debuts summer bangs and talks wedding plans with Benny Blanco: "We're enjoying the moment"

MUMBAI: Selena Gomez is embracing a fresh new look for summer - and it’s all about the bangs. The Calm Down singer recently swapped her sleek, grown-...read more

5
Asha Bhosle opens up about painful marriage, suicide attempt, and her bond with Lata Mangeshkar in new biography

MUMBAI: The legendary singer Asha Bhosle’s newly released biography, Asha Bhosle: A Life in Music, penned by Ramya Sarma and published by Amaryllis (...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2025 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games