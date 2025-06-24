Asha Bhosle opens up about painful marriage, suicide attempt, and her bond with Lata Mangeshkar in new biography

MUMBAI: The legendary singer Asha Bhosle’s newly released biography, Asha Bhosle: A Life in Music, penned by Ramya Sarma and published by Amaryllis (an imprint of Manjul Publishing House), offers a rare and deeply personal glimpse into the iconic artist’s life beyond the stage.

Among the revelations, Bhosle speaks candidly about her troubled marriage to Ganpatrao Bhosle, who was 20 years older than her. Describing the hardships she faced, the singer shares, “The family was very conservative and couldn’t accept a singing star as their daughter-in-law. My husband had a short temper. Maybe he enjoyed causing pain — maybe he was a sadist. But no one outside ever knew. I gave him respect and never questioned him. I simply did my duty as per Hindu dharma.”

The biography also reveals a harrowing moment in her life when, overwhelmed by emotional and physical suffering, Bhosle attempted suicide. “I was unwell and four months pregnant, lying in a hospital that felt like hell. The mental agony was unbearable. I swallowed an entire bottle of sleeping pills,” she recounted. “But my love for my unborn child was so strong that it pulled me back from the brink. I lived.”

In 2023, Asha Bhosle appeared at News18 Rising India’s SheShakti program, where she fondly remembered her sister and musical legend, Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar. Reflecting on their shared musical upbringing, Bhosle said, “Our voices were very similar in childhood. If I had sung like her, no one would have hired me. That’s why I created my own style.” She added with humility, “Lata di was far more talented than me.”

The biography paints a powerful picture of a resilient woman who, despite immense personal pain, carved her own place in history through strength, individuality, and unmatched musical brilliance.