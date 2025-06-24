RadioandMusic
News |  24 Jun 2025 16:31 |  By RnMTeam

Adnan Sami’s Dubai concert postponed; Singer reflects on Tech, AI, and the power of live music

MUMBAI: Adnan Sami’s eagerly awaited live concert at Dubai’s Coca-Cola Arena, originally slated for June 29, has been postponed due to unforeseen circumstances. Ticketing platform PlatinumList confirmed the news via email, stating that a new date will be announced soon.

Refunds for tickets to the PME Entertainment event will be processed within 21 working days and returned to the original credit card used for purchase.

The postponement coincided with World Music Day, during which Sami made waves in a candid Gulf News interview discussing the intersection of music, technology, and creativity.

“Auto-tune is like makeup,” he remarked. “We accept stunt doubles in movies and VFX on screen — so why not use technology to polish a vocal track? It’s not cheating, it’s enhancing.”

Known for hits like Lift Kara De and Tera Chehra, Sami spoke about how he balances tradition with innovation. “I’m extremely tech-savvy,” he admitted. “I’ve played around with AI tools like ChatGPT — for fun, I’ve asked it to write letters in the style of Ghalib, Ace Ventura, and even Marlon Brando.”

Yet for all his enthusiasm for modern tools, Sami emphasized that nothing compares to the energy of live performance. “Technology is an incredible aid, but it can never replicate soul. You can’t program passion. That’s why the roar of a live audience will always win — it’s electric, it’s real.”

Having called the UAE home for over a decade, Sami described Dubai as a cultural melting pot that constantly inspires him. “Dubai welcomes everyone. Whether you’re South Asian, Arab, or European, you feel at home here. That energy — that multicultural audience — gives me life every time I’m on stage.”

Sami also reflected on his creative journey in today’s age of algorithm-fueled fame. “I still feel like a student. The hunger to create has only intensified with time. When you’re younger, you think you have forever. Now I feel more impatient than ever to make music.”

On the unpredictability of musical success, he shared, “Some songs I thought wouldn’t make much impact ended up becoming iconic. You just follow your instincts and hope it connects.”

And for those skeptical of auto-tune, Sami had the final word: “If someone without any talent leans entirely on auto-tune, sure — that’s a problem. But if you’re using it to refine a performance, it’s just like wearing makeup before going on camera. It’s about presentation, not deception.”

Fans eagerly await the announcement of the new concert date, as Adnan Sami continues to push the boundaries of artistry in a tech-driven world — with heart, soul, and signature flair.

