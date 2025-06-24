RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  24 Jun 2025 16:10 |  By RnMTeam

145 people report Syringe attacks during France's Annual Music Festival, authorities investigate

MUMBAI: As many as 145 people across France have reported being pricked with syringes during the country’s annual Fête de la Musique celebrations, officials confirmed on Sunday.

According to CBS News, authorities noted “unprecedented crowds” in Paris on Saturday as millions took to the streets for the nationwide music festival. However, the festive atmosphere was marred by disturbing reports of individuals being targeted with needles — a trend that gained traction online before the event.

A feminist influencer known as Abrege Soeur had raised alarms ahead of the festival, warning that social media posts were circulating, allegedly encouraging syringe attacks on women during the event, The Guardian reported. It remains unclear who made these posts or which platforms were used.

France’s interior ministry stated that 145 people reported being injected with needles across the country, with Paris police confirming at least 13 incidents in the capital alone. Authorities have not yet confirmed whether the syringes were used to administer drugs such as GHB or Rohypnol, commonly associated with so-called “needle spiking” attacks.

“Some victims were taken to hospitals for toxicology tests,” the interior ministry said. A spokesperson added that the government is treating the matter with utmost seriousness and that investigations are actively ongoing.

Twelve individuals have been arrested in connection with the incidents, including four suspects in the southwestern city of Angoulême, who are believed to have targeted around 50 victims, according to police sources.

In Paris, separate investigations were launched following three individual reports, including those from a 15-year-old girl and an 18-year-old male — all of whom experienced sudden illness after being pricked.

This alarming wave of syringe attacks mirrors a similar surge in such cases that occurred across the UK and parts of Europe approximately three years ago.

Tags
music music festival France
Related news
 | 24 Jun 2025

From Ibiza to India, Sunburn brings globally renowned DJ Francis Mercier three city India tour

MUMBAI: Known for bringing the biggest Electronic Dance Music (EDM) Intellectual Properties (IPs) from across the globe and curating some of the most iconic live experiences in India, Sunburn is now set to turn up the dial with the India debut of globally acclaimed Haitian DJ and produc

read more
 | 24 Jun 2025

Selena Gomez debuts summer bangs and talks wedding plans with Benny Blanco: "We're enjoying the moment"

MUMBAI: Selena Gomez is embracing a fresh new look for summer - and it’s all about the bangs.

read more
 | 24 Jun 2025

Jessie J shares emotional journey after Breast Cancer surgery: "The Highs and Lows"

MUMBAI: Breast cancer continues to be one of the most prevalent forms of cancer globally, affecting millions of women—and a smaller percentage of men—every year.

read more
 | 24 Jun 2025

Product Review: OnePlus unveils Bullets Wireless Z3 in India, a budget-friendly neckband with impressive features

MUMBAI: OnePlus has launched its latest neckband earphone, the Bullets Wireless Z3, in India. Priced at Rs.1,699, this earphone promises to deliver exceptional sound quality, long battery life, and a comfortable design.

read more
 | 24 Jun 2025

Asha Bhosle opens up about painful marriage, suicide attempt, and her bond with Lata Mangeshkar in new biography

MUMBAI: The legendary singer Asha Bhosle’s newly released biography, Asha Bhosle: A Life in Music, penned by Ramya Sarma and published by Amaryllis (an imprint of Manjul Publishing House), offers a rare and deeply personal glimpse into the iconic artist’s life beyond the stage.

read more

RnM Biz

Spotify study reveals when India listens to music

Gen Z and millennials from six metro cities highlight the most relevant moments when music...read more

Global Underground: FreshTunes connects the world with long-standing, truly free artist services

MUMBAI: FreshTunes is an artist services platform that has encouraged a community many music comread more

Hoopr Smash partners with Merchant Records to add 450 plus tracks by Salim–Sulaiman to it's growing licensing marketplace

MUMBAI: Hoopr Smash, a first-of-its-kind, automated, self-serve, music licensing marketplace annread more

Major internet outage hits Google Cloud, disrupting Global Services including Gmail, Spotify, Snapchat

MUMBAI: A massive internet outage on Thursday disrupted multiple major platforms—including Googleread more

OnePlus set to launch OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z3 in India on June 19

MUMBAI: Global technology brand OnePlus, today announced the launch date of their upcoming audio read more

top# 5 articles

1
World Music Day: Guru Randhawa highlights the beauty of fleeting emotions and passion in his latest track 'From Ages'

MUMBAI: On World Music Day, Guru Randhawa captures the feeling of love, longing and yearning in his latest song, From Ages, a newly-revealed track...read more

2
Product Review: OnePlus unveils Bullets Wireless Z3 in India, a budget-friendly neckband with impressive features

MUMBAI: OnePlus has launched its latest neckband earphone, the Bullets Wireless Z3, in India. Priced at Rs.1,699, this earphone promises to deliver...read more

3
From Ibiza to India, Sunburn brings globally renowned DJ Francis Mercier three city India tour

MUMBAI: Known for bringing the biggest Electronic Dance Music (EDM) Intellectual Properties (IPs) from across the globe and curating some of the...read more

4
Adnan Sami’s Dubai concert postponed; Singer reflects on Tech, AI, and the power of live music

MUMBAI: Adnan Sami’s eagerly awaited live concert at Dubai’s Coca-Cola Arena, originally slated for June 29, has been postponed due to unforeseen...read more

5
145 people report Syringe attacks during France's Annual Music Festival, authorities investigate

MUMBAI: As many as 145 people across France have reported being pricked with syringes during the country’s annual Fête de la Musique celebrations,...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2025 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games