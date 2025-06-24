145 people report Syringe attacks during France's Annual Music Festival, authorities investigate

MUMBAI: As many as 145 people across France have reported being pricked with syringes during the country’s annual Fête de la Musique celebrations, officials confirmed on Sunday.

According to CBS News, authorities noted “unprecedented crowds” in Paris on Saturday as millions took to the streets for the nationwide music festival. However, the festive atmosphere was marred by disturbing reports of individuals being targeted with needles — a trend that gained traction online before the event.

A feminist influencer known as Abrege Soeur had raised alarms ahead of the festival, warning that social media posts were circulating, allegedly encouraging syringe attacks on women during the event, The Guardian reported. It remains unclear who made these posts or which platforms were used.

France’s interior ministry stated that 145 people reported being injected with needles across the country, with Paris police confirming at least 13 incidents in the capital alone. Authorities have not yet confirmed whether the syringes were used to administer drugs such as GHB or Rohypnol, commonly associated with so-called “needle spiking” attacks.

“Some victims were taken to hospitals for toxicology tests,” the interior ministry said. A spokesperson added that the government is treating the matter with utmost seriousness and that investigations are actively ongoing.

Twelve individuals have been arrested in connection with the incidents, including four suspects in the southwestern city of Angoulême, who are believed to have targeted around 50 victims, according to police sources.

In Paris, separate investigations were launched following three individual reports, including those from a 15-year-old girl and an 18-year-old male — all of whom experienced sudden illness after being pricked.

This alarming wave of syringe attacks mirrors a similar surge in such cases that occurred across the UK and parts of Europe approximately three years ago.