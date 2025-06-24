145 people report Syringe attacks during France's Annual Music Festival, authorities investigate

MUMBAI: As many as 145 people across France have reported being pricked with syringes during the country’s annual Fête de la Musique celebrations, officials confirmed on Sunday.
According to CBS News, authorities noted “unprecedented crowds” in Paris on Saturday as millions took to the streets for the nationwide music festival. However, the festive atmosphere was marred by disturbing reports of individuals being targeted with needles — a trend that gained traction online before the event.
A feminist influencer known as Abrege Soeur had raised alarms ahead of the festival, warning that social media posts were circulating, allegedly encouraging syringe attacks on women during the event, The Guardian reported. It remains unclear who made these posts or which platforms were used.
France’s interior ministry stated that 145 people reported being injected with needles across the country, with Paris police confirming at least 13 incidents in the capital alone. Authorities have not yet confirmed whether the syringes were used to administer drugs such as GHB or Rohypnol, commonly associated with so-called “needle spiking” attacks.
“Some victims were taken to hospitals for toxicology tests,” the interior ministry said. A spokesperson added that the government is treating the matter with utmost seriousness and that investigations are actively ongoing.
Twelve individuals have been arrested in connection with the incidents, including four suspects in the southwestern city of Angoulême, who are believed to have targeted around 50 victims, according to police sources.
In Paris, separate investigations were launched following three individual reports, including those from a 15-year-old girl and an 18-year-old male — all of whom experienced sudden illness after being pricked.
This alarming wave of syringe attacks mirrors a similar surge in such cases that occurred across the UK and parts of Europe approximately three years ago.
Gen Z and millennials from six metro cities highlight the most relevant moments when music...read more
MUMBAI: FreshTunes is an artist services platform that has encouraged a community many music comread more
MUMBAI: Hoopr Smash, a first-of-its-kind, automated, self-serve, music licensing marketplace annread more
MUMBAI: A massive internet outage on Thursday disrupted multiple major platforms—including Googleread more
MUMBAI: Global technology brand OnePlus, today announced the launch date of their upcoming audio read more
MUMBAI: On World Music Day, Guru Randhawa captures the feeling of love, longing and yearning in his latest song, From Ages, a newly-revealed track...read more
MUMBAI: OnePlus has launched its latest neckband earphone, the Bullets Wireless Z3, in India. Priced at Rs.1,699, this earphone promises to deliver...read more
MUMBAI: Known for bringing the biggest Electronic Dance Music (EDM) Intellectual Properties (IPs) from across the globe and curating some of the...read more
MUMBAI: Adnan Sami’s eagerly awaited live concert at Dubai’s Coca-Cola Arena, originally slated for June 29, has been postponed due to unforeseen...read more
MUMBAI: As many as 145 people across France have reported being pricked with syringes during the country’s annual Fête de la Musique celebrations,...read more