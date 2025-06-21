When memories turn to colour: Ultra Gaane launches digitally restored film songs to celebrate World Music Day

MUMBAI: This World Music Day, Ultra Media and Entertainment Group pays tribute to India’s cinematic golden age by bringing iconic songs back to life-now in breathtaking colour and restored to their former glory.
Through its pioneering platform Ultra Gaane, India’s first audio-video music streaming app, the group unveils a specially curated collection of digitally restored and colourized Classic Hindi film songs that defined generations. These timeless melodies, originally filmed in black and white, have been meticulously enhanced using Ultra’s proprietary technology — offering a whole new way to experience these masterpieces.
This exclusive collection features some of the most celebrated songs in Indian cinema history, including the soulful “Waqt Ne Kiya Kya Haseen Sitam” from Kaagaz Ke Phool, to the melancholy “Jaane Wo Kaise Log The” from Pyaasa, and the playful charm of “Jaane Kahan Mera Jigar Gaya Ji” and “Thandi Hawa Kali Ghata” from Mr. & Mrs. 55. Romantic gems like “Yeh Raat Bhigi Bhigi”, “Aa Jaa Sanam Madhur Chandni Mein Hum”, and “Jahan Main Jaati Hoon” from Chori Chori return in vibrant colour, offering a new way to experience their magic.
Also included are timeless favorites like “Na Jao Saiyan Chhuda Ke Baiyan” from Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam, “Chaudhvin Ka Chand Ho”, “Ae Dil Mujhe Bata De”, “Zara Dekh Sanam”, “Do Nain Mile Do Phool Khile”, “Kaha Hai Hum Yeh Mat Puccho”, and “Chhupa Kar Meri Aankhon Ko” - now enhanced in both audio and visual clarity, reintroducing classics to a new era of listeners and viewers.
“These songs are timeless lessons in cinema and emotion,” said Mr. Sushilkumar Agrawal, Chairman & Managing Director of Ultra Media & Entertainment Group. “By rejuvenating these classics in colour, we’re not just preserving India’s musical legacy - we’re helping new generations of filmmakers and moviegoers experience the brilliance of the past in a form that speaks to the present. It’s about giving memory a new medium to live on.”
Echoing that sentiment, Mr. Rajat Agrawal, COO & Director of Ultra Media & Entertainment Group, emphasized, “Preservation is our mission, but storytelling is our soul. With Ultra Gaane, we’re not only archiving the past — we’re making it sing again. These Colourized classics are our way of reminding the world that nostalgia can still surprise you.”
The songs are now streaming exclusively on Ultra Gaane, making this World Music Day the perfect occasion to rediscover the soul of Indian music - now shining in colour.
#DekhKeSuno
