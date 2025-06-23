RadioandMusic
Sunburn announces globally renowned artists, DJs Novak and Vidojean’s debut India performance for The White Soiree

MUMBAI: Sunburn is all set to bring an unforgettable celebration, The White Soiree, an immersive all-white party headlined by international DJ-producers Novak and Vidojean bringing their Afro house magic to India. The much-anticipated event will take over Dome SVP Stadium, Mumbai, on August 1st, 2025, transforming it into a pulsating haven of sound, style and energy.

Tickets are now live on BookMyShow, India’s leading entertainment destination, with prices starting at Rs. 1,500/-.

Designed as the ultimate blend of elegance and euphoria, The White Soiree promises more than just music, it’s an all-sensory experience. With a centre revolving stage, cutting-edge production and a crowd dressed in all white, the event invites fans into a world where fashion meets rhythm and atmosphere meets energy. With DJs-producers Novak and Vidojean at the helm, the celebration is set to deliver a night poised to redefine EDM experience.

DJ Novak, known for his global dancefloor anthems and festival-smashing sets, has performed at internationally renowned festivals including Tomorrowland, Hi Ibiza and shared stages with legends like Armin van Buuren and Sunnery James & Ryan Marciano. His smash hit ‘Emergency’ with Sofi Tukker racked up over 20 million streams and was featured on Netflix's YOU, Showtime's Yellowjackets and even Fortnite. His tracks were even supported by the legendary Haitian EDM maestro Francis Mercier and Turkish powerhouse DJ Mahmut Orhan! With releases on Armada, Ultra and SONO Music, Novak has cemented his reputation as one of the most innovative voices in house and tech.

Joining him is Vidojean, the Swedish groove master whose genre-fluid sets have lit up clubs across Europe. As one half of the rising duo Vidojean x Oliver Loenn, he brings a sonic palette that blends melodic house, Afro rhythms and tech-forward sounds. His tracks like ‘Told You So’ and ‘El Youm’ have been championed by heavyweights like Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, Fedde Le Grand and more, consistently earning a place in peak-time playlists and global radio rotations.

Karan Singh, CEO, Sunburn, shared, “This event is a bold, immersive celebration of sound, style and high-energy culture; a concept that we’ve carefully curated to push the boundaries of what EDM and immersive experiences can feel like in India. Novak and Vidojean are among the most dynamic names on the global circuit right now and their ability to command an energetic crowd is unmatched. We can’t wait for audiences to experience it live.”

This high-octane affair is sponsored by Tuborg Zero Packaged Drinking Water and driven by Hyundai, produced by Sunburn, Team Innovation and Dome to curate an event that’s set to be the talk of the town.

Get your tickets now, exclusively on BookMyShow! All white. All night. Only at Dome.

