Sunburn announces globally renowned artists, DJs Novak and Vidojean’s debut India performance for The White Soiree

MUMBAI: Sunburn is all set to bring an unforgettable celebration, The White Soiree, an immersive all-white party headlined by international DJ-producers Novak and Vidojean bringing their Afro house magic to India. The much-anticipated event will take over Dome SVP Stadium, Mumbai, on August 1st, 2025, transforming it into a pulsating haven of sound, style and energy.
Tickets are now live on BookMyShow, India’s leading entertainment destination, with prices starting at Rs. 1,500/-.
Designed as the ultimate blend of elegance and euphoria, The White Soiree promises more than just music, it’s an all-sensory experience. With a centre revolving stage, cutting-edge production and a crowd dressed in all white, the event invites fans into a world where fashion meets rhythm and atmosphere meets energy. With DJs-producers Novak and Vidojean at the helm, the celebration is set to deliver a night poised to redefine EDM experience.
DJ Novak, known for his global dancefloor anthems and festival-smashing sets, has performed at internationally renowned festivals including Tomorrowland, Hi Ibiza and shared stages with legends like Armin van Buuren and Sunnery James & Ryan Marciano. His smash hit ‘Emergency’ with Sofi Tukker racked up over 20 million streams and was featured on Netflix's YOU, Showtime's Yellowjackets and even Fortnite. His tracks were even supported by the legendary Haitian EDM maestro Francis Mercier and Turkish powerhouse DJ Mahmut Orhan! With releases on Armada, Ultra and SONO Music, Novak has cemented his reputation as one of the most innovative voices in house and tech.
Joining him is Vidojean, the Swedish groove master whose genre-fluid sets have lit up clubs across Europe. As one half of the rising duo Vidojean x Oliver Loenn, he brings a sonic palette that blends melodic house, Afro rhythms and tech-forward sounds. His tracks like ‘Told You So’ and ‘El Youm’ have been championed by heavyweights like Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, Fedde Le Grand and more, consistently earning a place in peak-time playlists and global radio rotations.
Karan Singh, CEO, Sunburn, shared, “This event is a bold, immersive celebration of sound, style and high-energy culture; a concept that we’ve carefully curated to push the boundaries of what EDM and immersive experiences can feel like in India. Novak and Vidojean are among the most dynamic names on the global circuit right now and their ability to command an energetic crowd is unmatched. We can’t wait for audiences to experience it live.”
This high-octane affair is sponsored by Tuborg Zero Packaged Drinking Water and driven by Hyundai, produced by Sunburn, Team Innovation and Dome to curate an event that’s set to be the talk of the town.
Get your tickets now, exclusively on BookMyShow! All white. All night. Only at Dome.
Gen Z and millennials from six metro cities highlight the most relevant moments when music...read more
MUMBAI: FreshTunes is an artist services platform that has encouraged a community many music comread more
MUMBAI: Hoopr Smash, a first-of-its-kind, automated, self-serve, music licensing marketplace annread more
MUMBAI: A massive internet outage on Thursday disrupted multiple major platforms—including Googleread more
MUMBAI: Global technology brand OnePlus, today announced the launch date of their upcoming audio read more
MUMBAI: On World Music Day, Radioandmusic caught up with Varun Parikh, founder of Bay Owl Studios, whose deeply personal and globally influenced...read more
MUMBAI: On the occasion of World Music Day, some of India’s most popular and celebrated musical talents have come together to share what music truly...read more
MUMBAI: Celebrated Indie singers Aanchal Tyagi and Madhur Sharma have come together again for Adhoora, a beautiful duet about love that feels...read more
MUMBAI: On the occasion of World Music Day, Radioandmusic spoke to Kamakshi and Vishala Khurana of The Sound Space, who reflected on the deeper...read more
MUMBAI: On World Music Day, Guru Randhawa captures the feeling of love, longing and yearning in his latest song, From Ages, a newly-revealed track...read more