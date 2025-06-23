Shubh makes history as second Indian artiste to feature on a Billboard Canada cover after Diljit Dosanjh, marking a new era for Punjabi Music and global representation

MUMBAI: In a landmark moment for global music and a powerful statement on cultural inclusivity, India-born Brampton-based Punjabi artist Shubh has officially become the second Punjabi artist, following Diljit Dosanjh, to grace the solo cover of Billboard Canada. This historic achievement not only solidifies Shubh's meteoric rise but also champions the increasing influence and representation of Punjabi music on the international stage.

This monumental recognition coincides with the announcement of Shubh's highly anticipated debut North America tour, set to captivate audiences across the continent. The tour kicks off on August 22 at Oakland Arena, followed by Rogers Arena in Vancouver on August 23, and a significant performance at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto on September 5, a venue where legendary artists like Eminem have performed. The tour concludes on September 7 at the Prudential Center in New Jersey . Shubh’s decision to play arenas for his first North American tour underscores the immense demand and global appeal of his music.

On the music front, earlier this year, Shubh unveiled ‘Sicario’, a diverse and ambitious 10-track project showcasing his artistic range which debuted at No. 24 on the Billboard Canadian Albums chart. The album which has garnered over 250 million streams across all platforms since release, seamlessly transitions from hard-hitting tracks like ‘Buckle Up’ and ‘Reckless’ to more melodic and pop-infused anthems such as ‘Aura’, ‘Bars’ and ‘Fell For You’. By fusing Punjabi lyricism with contemporary hip-hop production, his sophomore studio album presented a cohesive narrative that solidified Shubh's position as a prominent figure in the global Punjabi music landscape. Following the success of ‘Sicario’, Shubh released ‘Supreme’ further solidifying his streaming prowess and demonstrating the growing international popularity of independent Punjabi music. The single which acts as a bold and unapologetic anthem, fearlessly addressing the music industry, debuted the Billboard Canadian Hot 100 chart and catapulted to the #1 position on Apple Music India and Apple Music Canada and #3 spot on Spotify India within a month of release and is currently clocking in over 1 million streams per day on Spotify.

This Billboard Canada cover story and upcoming tour mark a pivotal moment, celebrating not only Shubh’s individual success but also the growing global footprint of Punjabi artistry and its profound impact on the diverse tapestry of contemporary music.

Key Takeaways From The Interview

Shubh's Unprecedented Ascent and Independent Triumph: Shubh’s rapid rise to global music stardom has surpassed even his own expectations. In a quiet moment, Shubh softly remarks in Punjabi, “I didn’t think I would ever chart.” Despite this modesty, the 27-year-old artist has become a global phenomenon, amassing over 3 billion total streams across platforms, a fiercely loyal fanbase, and a debut North American tour on the horizon . This remarkable achievement has been accomplished entirely independently, without a record label or any advertising spend . His manager, Shivam Malhotra of Malsons Media, confirms, “Shubh has never spent a dollar on ads or marketing. Everything has grown organically.”

A Historic Billboard Canada Cover: Shubh’s appearance on the solo cover of Billboard Canada marks a significant milestone, making him only the second Punjabi artist, after Diljit Dosanjh, to achieve this honor. This moment highlights the growing representation and inclusivity of Punjabi music on a global scale. This was his very first interview and first cover shoot, and he approached it thoughtfully, sometimes speaking in Punjabi and sometimes in English, with his close friends and manager assisting with translations to ensure his truest feelings were conveyed. “He's never done this before and wants to express his clearest feelings," the article notes.

Debut North American Arena Tour: Coinciding with his Billboard Canada feature, Shubh is set to embark on his highly anticipated debut North American tour, playing in massive arenas. “I never expected this,” he admits. “But I’m very happy that we’re performing in arenas.” This move directly to arenas for a debut tour underscores the immense demand for his music. Shubh also recalls his first-ever concert experience, which was his own sold-out show at Indigo at the O2 in London in 2023. “My voice was shaking,” he remembers. “I was very hyped up, but it also humbled me down.”

The Foundation Of His Craft: Shubh's journey began at a young age, filling notebooks with verses. “I started writing when I was really young,” he recalls. “I’ve been writing for 12 to 13 years. I’ve always carried notebooks – almost like diaries – and that writing became the foundation of everything.” He continues this handwritten process, with all his songs originating on paper. His artistic philosophy centers on "precision, not attention." As he states, “My aim wasn’t attention, it was precision.” This dedication is exemplified by his meticulous crafting of each track. “Sometimes I take two to three months to make just one song,” he explains . His manager, Malhotra, adds, “He gets into that shell, and he only comes out when it’s ready.” This rigor is seen in his 2022 single Baller, which underwent 29 mixes before he reluctantly released it. “The 29th was okay, I guess. I still didn’t like it,” he stated, noting he only released it because “deadlines” forced his hand . He rigorously tests his music by listening to each track hundreds of times. If he’s still not tired of it after 200 plays, that’s when he knows it’s ready for the world . Malhotra points out, “Some of his songs average eight streams per user on Spotify... It shows people aren’t just listening once, they’re coming back again and again.”

Authenticity And Musical Evolution: Initially, Shubh maintained a hidden identity, allowing his music to speak for itself. He describes his debut track We Rollin, released without a music video or showing his full face, as a way to let his music reach people first. This authenticity has resonated deeply with fans. He consistently seeks to bring something fresh to Punjabi music. A clear example is One Love, a reggae-influenced track inspired by Bob Marley, whom he calls a big Marley fan. This track, released without a music video, has already crossed 400 million streams on Spotify . His plans include experimenting with rock, stating, “I think I’ll try rock in the next two to three months.” His live performances are entirely live, with a full band and no backing tracks. “I don’t believe in doing minus,” he states. “Everything is done live, start to finish.” Shubh’s musical influences are diverse, spanning from hip-hop legends like Eminem, 2Pac, The Notorious B.I.G., 50 Cent, and Dr. Dre, to the global music culture he absorbed in Toronto, particularly influenced by Drake. “I’ve seen how an entire culture has been built around Drake,” he observes .

Universal Themes And Deep Fan Connection : Even though Shubh sings in Punjabi, the themes in his music—migration, longing, identity, and perseverance—resonate far beyond the diaspora. “I write about what it feels like to leave home, move to a new country, and figure things out alone,” he explains. “It’s something a lot of people can relate to” . He believes people feel the vibe regardless of linguistic barriers . His connection with his fanbase is profound; he views them as family. “For me, my fans are like family,” he says. “I reply to them online. I see everything.” This direct engagement, combined with his purely organic growth, underscores his genuine connection with his audience.

From International Student To Global Artist: Shubh moved to Canada in 2014 as an international student to pursue mechanical engineering at Sheridan College. “I came here as a student on a study visa,” he says, recalling that the early days weren't easy. “I was a little bit nervous.” Music, then, was merely a private companion . His turning point came in 2021 with the release of We Rollin, which quickly gained global traction, surprising him with its immense reach. “That first song made me realize something special was happening,” he shares .

A Vision For The Future And Empowering Others: Shubh’s ambition extends beyond arenas; he envisions performing in stadiums and “packing entire cities. That’s the vision,” he states . Despite a cancelled 2023 tour in India due to what he felt was a politically misinterpreted social media post, he has channeled that disappointment into conceptualizing even stronger future shows, focusing on detailed stage setups, sound, and lighting. “I’m building something really special,” he says. “It’s never been done before in our scene.” As an independent artist, he aims to inspire others, stating, “If I can buy a beat for $80 and get 300 million streams out of it, I believe anyone can do it.” His ultimate message to aspiring artists is simple yet powerful: “Keep trying, keep hustling, be consistent. If you bring honesty to your work, anything is possible!”