Shruti Haasan's piano post goes viral: A glimpse into the star's musical world

MUMBAI: Shruti Haasan, known for her impressive range across cinema and music, shared an Instagram post recently that offered fans a window into her musical soul. The actress posted a series of throwback photos along with a heartfelt reflection on what music—and the piano—means to her.
Her caption read: “Playing Piano as the world pauses to feel the rain. That's what music does to me - Pauses all the things that never serve me - Push Play - Find Meaning - in solitude in an entire universe of possibilities that invites me in, every single time. Music is my heart, music is my peace and my fight. That's why I've never been alone or lonely and for that I'm eternally grateful.”
Few might know that Shruti is a trained pianist—an art form she continues to pursue passionately. This post served as a touching reminder of how creative pursuits can offer solace and meaning, even during life’s quieter, rain-soaked moments. Fans quickly flooded the comments with admiration for Shruti’s talent and honesty.
On the film front, Shruti Haasan’s next release is the highly anticipated Coolie, starring Rajinikanth and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The movie is scheduled to hit theatres on 14th August.
