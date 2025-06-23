RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  23 Jun 2025 17:24 |  By RnMTeam

Riding the Soundwave: How the old school bollywood music scene fueled motorcycle mania

MUMBAI: There’s an unspoken bond between music and motorcycles—two forces that speak directly to emotion, freedom, and expression. And today, that connection feels even stronger as we celebrate World Motorcycle Day and World Music Day together.

Motorcycles often appear in music, reinforcing their role as vehicles of escape and self-expression. This synergy continues to inspire artists, ensuring that the legacy of motorcycles in music remains a powerful force in shaping cultural identity. On this special day, as melodies fill the air and engines hum, we celebrate the profound connection between old school melodies and the open road. In this perfect crossroads, these few iconic images come to our mind - moments where music and motorcycles unite in:

“Yeh Dosti” from Sholay:

The 1942 BSA WM 500cc motorcycle in "Yeh Dosti" from Sholay is more than just a vehicle—it’s a symbol of unbreakable friendship and cinematic legacy. As Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra cruise through the rugged landscapes, the classic BSA and its sidecar become an extension of their camaraderie, capturing the spirit of adventure and loyalty that defines the film. The bike’s vintage charm and sturdy build made it the perfect companion for the duo’s escapades, etching its silhouette into the collective memory of Indian cinema fans. Decades later, the "Sholay" BSA remains an icon, celebrated by enthusiasts and forever associated with the timeless anthem of friendship in the form of the new BSA Gold Star 650.

“Pyaar Lagawat Pranay Mohabbat” from Chashme Buddoor

In "Pyaar Lagawat Pranay Mohabbat" from Chashme Buddoor (1981), the infectious, playful melody composed by Raj Kamal sets the perfect backdrop for youthful companionship. Sung with cheerful exuberance by Anand Kumar C., Shailendra Singh, and Hariharan, the song’s light, rhythmic beats mirror the carefree rides of Farooq Shaikh, Rakesh Bedi, and Ravi Baswani on their trusty silver Yezdi motorcycle. The music’s buoyant tempo and catchy lyrics blend seamlessly with the visuals of the friends weaving through lively streets, making the Yezdi not just a mode of transport but a symbol of their spirited friendship. The synergy between the song’s joyful energy and the iconic thump of the Yezdi creates a memorable cinematic moment, celebrating both the freedom of youth and the magic of music on the move.

“Deewana Dil Dewaana” from Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa:

The song Deewana Dil Deewana from the film Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa, starring Shah Rukh Khan, is a vibrant celebration of youthful passion and longing. In the film, Shah Rukh Khan’s character is often seen riding his Yezdi motorcycle, which becomes a symbol of his free-spirited nature and romantic pursuit. The energetic soundtrack, composed by Jatin-Lalit, perfectly complements the sense of adventure and emotional highs experienced by the protagonist as he navigates love and friendship. The combination of lively music and the imagery of motorcycle rides through bustling streets captures the essence of carefree youth and the thrill of chasing one’s dreams which continues to echo in Yezdi's design language today.

And so, just as a song can set your soul free, transporting you to another time and place, so too can the rhythmic thrum of a motorcycle beneath you. A twist of the throttle and the old school favorite track. That’s where the magic happens.

Tags
Shah Rukh Khan Amitabh Bachchan music Songs
Related news
 | 23 Jun 2025

Grammy-Nominated Indian Vocalist Varijashree Venugopal releases live album, Vari (The Live Sessions)

MUMBAI: Grammy-nominated Indian vocalist Varijashree Venugopal, the only artist from India to perform at this year's International Jazz Festival, has released her album, “Vari (The Live Sessions)”, on USA based label GroundUp Music.

read more
 | 23 Jun 2025

"Empathy Transcends Borders": Varun Parikh of Bay Owl Studios on the universal language of music

MUMBAI: On World Music Day, Radioandmusic caught up with Varun Parikh, founder of Bay Owl Studios, whose deeply personal and globally influenced perspective on music offers a powerful reminder of its unifying force.

read more
 | 23 Jun 2025

Shubh makes history as second Indian artiste to feature on a Billboard Canada cover after Diljit Dosanjh, marking a new era for Punjabi Music and global representation

MUMBAI: In a landmark moment for global music and a powerful statement on cultural inclusivity, India-born Brampton-based Punjabi artist Shubh has officially become the second Punjabi artist, following Diljit Dosanjh, to grace the solo cover of Billboard Canada.

read more
 | 23 Jun 2025

"One Note at a Time": Kamakshi and Vishala Khurana on the power of Music to bridge cultures and heal divides

MUMBAI: On the occasion of World Music Day, Radioandmusic spoke to Kamakshi and Vishala Khurana of The Sound Space, who reflected on the deeper meaning of ‘world music’ and its profound power to connect hearts, transcend borders, and foster empathy in an increasingly divided world.

read more
 | 23 Jun 2025

'Aur Mohabbat Kitni Karoon' from Metro...In Dino A heart-warming song for anyone who has ever loved in silence

MUMBAI: The next track from the universe of Metro...In Dino has dropped. ‘Aur Mohabbat Kitni Karoon’ composed by Pritam, and sung in the timeless voice of Arijit Singh- tells the story of a love that is passionate, unconditional but unspoken.

read more

RnM Biz

Spotify study reveals when India listens to music

Gen Z and millennials from six metro cities highlight the most relevant moments when music...read more

Global Underground: FreshTunes connects the world with long-standing, truly free artist services

MUMBAI: FreshTunes is an artist services platform that has encouraged a community many music comread more

Hoopr Smash partners with Merchant Records to add 450 plus tracks by Salim–Sulaiman to it's growing licensing marketplace

MUMBAI: Hoopr Smash, a first-of-its-kind, automated, self-serve, music licensing marketplace annread more

Major internet outage hits Google Cloud, disrupting Global Services including Gmail, Spotify, Snapchat

MUMBAI: A massive internet outage on Thursday disrupted multiple major platforms—including Googleread more

OnePlus set to launch OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z3 in India on June 19

MUMBAI: Global technology brand OnePlus, today announced the launch date of their upcoming audio read more

top# 5 articles

1
Grammy-Nominated Indian Vocalist Varijashree Venugopal releases live album, Vari (The Live Sessions)

MUMBAI: Grammy-nominated Indian vocalist Varijashree Venugopal, the only artist from India to perform at this year's International Jazz Festival, has...read more

2
Riding the Soundwave: How the old school bollywood music scene fueled motorcycle mania

MUMBAI: There’s an unspoken bond between music and motorcycles—two forces that speak directly to emotion, freedom, and expression. And today, that...read more

3
‘Bera Ni’ by KD DESIROCK set to spark conversations on family and choices

MUMBAI: KD DESIROCK and Komal Chaudhary return with a sharp, socially driven single titled Bera Ni, released today exclusively on Times Music...read more

4
"Empathy Transcends Borders": Varun Parikh of Bay Owl Studios on the universal language of music

MUMBAI: On World Music Day, Radioandmusic caught up with Varun Parikh, founder of Bay Owl Studios, whose deeply personal and globally influenced...read more

5
Sunburn announces globally renowned artists, DJs Novak and Vidojean’s debut India performance for The White Soiree

MUMBAI: Sunburn is all set to bring an unforgettable celebration, The White Soiree, an immersive all-white party headlined by international DJ-...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2025 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games