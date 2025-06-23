Riding the Soundwave: How the old school bollywood music scene fueled motorcycle mania

MUMBAI: There’s an unspoken bond between music and motorcycles—two forces that speak directly to emotion, freedom, and expression. And today, that connection feels even stronger as we celebrate World Motorcycle Day and World Music Day together.

Motorcycles often appear in music, reinforcing their role as vehicles of escape and self-expression. This synergy continues to inspire artists, ensuring that the legacy of motorcycles in music remains a powerful force in shaping cultural identity. On this special day, as melodies fill the air and engines hum, we celebrate the profound connection between old school melodies and the open road. In this perfect crossroads, these few iconic images come to our mind - moments where music and motorcycles unite in:

“Yeh Dosti” from Sholay:

The 1942 BSA WM 500cc motorcycle in "Yeh Dosti" from Sholay is more than just a vehicle—it’s a symbol of unbreakable friendship and cinematic legacy. As Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra cruise through the rugged landscapes, the classic BSA and its sidecar become an extension of their camaraderie, capturing the spirit of adventure and loyalty that defines the film. The bike’s vintage charm and sturdy build made it the perfect companion for the duo’s escapades, etching its silhouette into the collective memory of Indian cinema fans. Decades later, the "Sholay" BSA remains an icon, celebrated by enthusiasts and forever associated with the timeless anthem of friendship in the form of the new BSA Gold Star 650.

“Pyaar Lagawat Pranay Mohabbat” from Chashme Buddoor

In "Pyaar Lagawat Pranay Mohabbat" from Chashme Buddoor (1981), the infectious, playful melody composed by Raj Kamal sets the perfect backdrop for youthful companionship. Sung with cheerful exuberance by Anand Kumar C., Shailendra Singh, and Hariharan, the song’s light, rhythmic beats mirror the carefree rides of Farooq Shaikh, Rakesh Bedi, and Ravi Baswani on their trusty silver Yezdi motorcycle. The music’s buoyant tempo and catchy lyrics blend seamlessly with the visuals of the friends weaving through lively streets, making the Yezdi not just a mode of transport but a symbol of their spirited friendship. The synergy between the song’s joyful energy and the iconic thump of the Yezdi creates a memorable cinematic moment, celebrating both the freedom of youth and the magic of music on the move.

“Deewana Dil Dewaana” from Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa:

The song Deewana Dil Deewana from the film Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa, starring Shah Rukh Khan, is a vibrant celebration of youthful passion and longing. In the film, Shah Rukh Khan’s character is often seen riding his Yezdi motorcycle, which becomes a symbol of his free-spirited nature and romantic pursuit. The energetic soundtrack, composed by Jatin-Lalit, perfectly complements the sense of adventure and emotional highs experienced by the protagonist as he navigates love and friendship. The combination of lively music and the imagery of motorcycle rides through bustling streets captures the essence of carefree youth and the thrill of chasing one’s dreams which continues to echo in Yezdi's design language today.

And so, just as a song can set your soul free, transporting you to another time and place, so too can the rhythmic thrum of a motorcycle beneath you. A twist of the throttle and the old school favorite track. That’s where the magic happens.