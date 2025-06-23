"One Note at a Time": Kamakshi and Vishala Khurana on the power of Music to bridge cultures and heal divides

MUMBAI: On the occasion of World Music Day, Radioandmusic spoke to Kamakshi and Vishala Khurana of The Sound Space, who reflected on the deeper meaning of ‘world music’ and its profound power to connect hearts, transcend borders, and foster empathy in an increasingly divided world.

For the sisters behind The Sound Space, world music is more than a genre—it’s a global heartbeat. “It’s a vibrant celebration of human musical diversity,” they say, “from ancient folk traditions to contemporary fusions.” To them, music is a living archive that captures the spirit, stories, and soul of a culture.

“When you listen to music from another culture, you’re not just hearing sounds,” they explain, “you’re experiencing identity—their joys, struggles, and spirit. It’s a bridge that connects us emotionally, even if we don’t understand the language.”

They believe that music has a unique ability to spark empathy because it speaks directly to our emotions. Whether it’s a lullaby sung in an African village or a protest song echoing through the streets of South America, music stirs something familiar in all of us. “It reminds us that we all feel, love, grieve, and hope beneath our surface differences.”

In their work with The Sound Space, Kamakshi and Vishala have seen firsthand how music fosters a sense of togetherness. “From ancient rituals to concerts today, music has always brought people together. These shared experiences create bonds and a collective identity, even among strangers.”

They also highlight the transformative power of musical collaboration. “When artists from different traditions come together, they don’t just perform—they create something new,” they say. “It’s a reminder that unity doesn’t erase individuality—it enriches it.”

As they reflect on the role of music in a divided world, they conclude: “Ultimately, music reminds us that we’re all part of a larger human family. It offers a space where differences dissolve, understanding deepens, and empathy grows—one note at a time.”