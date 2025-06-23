Mirchi’s RJ Jeeturaaj named ‘Best Male RJ of the Year’ at Maharashtra Asha Radio Awards 2025

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s number one city-centric music and entertainment company, announces that RJ Jeeturaaj has been awarded the title of ‘Best Male RJ of the Year’ at the country’s first Maharashtra Radio Festival – the Maharashtra Asha Radio Awards 2025. The honour celebrates RJ Jeeturaaj’s signature voice-driven format and his lasting impact on the medium.

For over two decades, Jeeturaaj redefined radio storytelling, known for his poetic style and philosophical on-air presence, Jeeturaaj remained anonymous for over two decades before choosing Dharavi as the stage for his first public face reveal in 2024. The moment, hailed as a masterstroke of radio theatre, resonated deeply with listeners across the country.

Commenting on the achievement, Jeeturaj said, “As Mirchi RJ Jeeturaaj, it’s truly humbling to have received the Best Male RJ of Maharashtra award at the very first Asha Radio Awards 2025. My heartfelt thanks to my Mirchi family for being my backbone, and to the Maharashtra government for celebrating radio with such heart. This honour belongs to every listener of radio who’s ever shared a moment with me on air over the years.”

Organised by the Department of Cultural Affairs, Government of Maharashtra, the awards were instituted to commemorate World Music Day. The honour was conferred by Chief Minister Shri Devendra Fadnavis, Cultural Affairs Minister Adv. Ashish Shelar, and legendary singer Asha Bhosle, in recognition of Jeeturaaj’s decades-long contribution to radio storytelling and his deep listener engagement across Maharashtra. The Chief Minister lauded the role of radio as a timeless and emotionally resonant medium, calling it “a powerful force that enabled expression—even when no one was visible.”

The Maharashtra Asha Radio Awards 2025 marked a historic moment in India’s cultural timeline, reinstating the importance of radio as a meaningful bridge between governance, art, and the people. The initiative set the tone for future celebrations, reaffirming the role of radio as not just a medium, but a movement.

Named after Padma Vibhushan Asha Bhosle, the Maharashtra Asha Radio Awards celebrate excellence in radio and honour voices that have shaped cultural conversations. The festival brought together broadcasters and cultural leaders to spotlight the enduring relevance of radio as a medium that connects, informs, and inspires.