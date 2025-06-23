RadioandMusic
News |  23 Jun 2025 12:09 |  By RnMTeam

Mirchi’s RJ Jeeturaaj named ‘Best Male RJ of the Year’ at Maharashtra Asha Radio Awards 2025

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s number one city-centric music and entertainment company, announces that RJ Jeeturaaj has been awarded the title of ‘Best Male RJ of the Year’ at the country’s first Maharashtra Radio Festival – the Maharashtra Asha Radio Awards 2025. The honour celebrates RJ Jeeturaaj’s signature voice-driven format and his lasting impact on the medium. 

For over two decades, Jeeturaaj redefined radio storytelling, known for his poetic style and philosophical on-air presence, Jeeturaaj remained anonymous for over two decades before choosing Dharavi as the stage for his first public face reveal in 2024. The moment, hailed as a masterstroke of radio theatre, resonated deeply with listeners across the country.

Commenting on the achievement, Jeeturaj said, “As Mirchi RJ Jeeturaaj, it’s truly humbling to have received the Best Male RJ of Maharashtra award at the very first Asha Radio Awards 2025. My heartfelt thanks to my Mirchi family for being my backbone, and to the Maharashtra government for celebrating radio with such heart. This honour belongs to every listener of radio who’s ever shared a moment with me on air over the years.” 

Organised by the Department of Cultural Affairs, Government of Maharashtra, the awards were instituted to commemorate World Music Day. The honour was conferred by Chief Minister Shri Devendra Fadnavis, Cultural Affairs Minister Adv. Ashish Shelar, and legendary singer Asha Bhosle, in recognition of Jeeturaaj’s decades-long contribution to radio storytelling and his deep listener engagement across Maharashtra. The Chief Minister lauded the role of radio as a timeless and emotionally resonant medium, calling it “a powerful force that enabled expression—even when no one was visible.”

The Maharashtra Asha Radio Awards 2025 marked a historic moment in India’s cultural timeline, reinstating the importance of radio as a meaningful bridge between governance, art, and the people. The initiative set the tone for future celebrations, reaffirming the role of radio as not just a medium, but a movement.

Named after Padma Vibhushan Asha Bhosle, the Maharashtra Asha Radio Awards celebrate excellence in radio and honour voices that have shaped cultural conversations. The festival brought together broadcasters and cultural leaders to spotlight the enduring relevance of radio as a medium that connects, informs, and inspires.

 | 25 Jun 2025

After breaking the Internet, Justh returns with 'Unse Jaake Kehdo'

MUMBAI: The ‘Chor’ singer steps back into the limelight with Unse Jaake Kehdo, a heartfelt ballad about love, pain, and redemption, created in collaboration with Warner Music India.

read more
 | 25 Jun 2025

Meghdhanush unveils their most introspective album 'Dareechey'

MUMBAI: Meghdhanush’s highly anticipated new album, “Dareechey”, released on June 19, 2025, and it promises to be their most emotionally layered and thought-provoking work to date.

read more
 | 25 Jun 2025

Indo-Italian Diva Giorgia Andriani to collaborate with leading music label for another number?

MUMBAI: Giorgia Andriani has never hid her love for Hindi songs and music, and has admitted how her love for India's cinematic scene pursued her to move bag and baggage to India a couple of years back.

read more
 | 25 Jun 2025

 | 25 Jun 2025

Warner Music India signs Agsy, announces 'Jatt Baija', bold, unapologetic, and sonically explosive

MUMBAI: A seasoned force in Indian hip-hop, Agsy has spent the last eight years carving her lane as a pioneer in the genre.

read more

Spotify study reveals when India listens to music

Gen Z and millennials from six metro cities highlight the most relevant moments when music...read more

Global Underground: FreshTunes connects the world with long-standing, truly free artist services

MUMBAI: FreshTunes is an artist services platform that has encouraged a community many music comread more

Hoopr Smash partners with Merchant Records to add 450 plus tracks by Salim–Sulaiman to it's growing licensing marketplace

MUMBAI: Hoopr Smash, a first-of-its-kind, automated, self-serve, music licensing marketplace annread more

Major internet outage hits Google Cloud, disrupting Global Services including Gmail, Spotify, Snapchat

MUMBAI: A massive internet outage on Thursday disrupted multiple major platforms—including Googleread more

OnePlus set to launch OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z3 in India on June 19

MUMBAI: Global technology brand OnePlus, today announced the launch date of their upcoming audio read more

1
Hoopr partners with IPRS to strengthen music royalty ecosystem in India

MUMBAI: Hoopr - India's first music licensing platform, announced a strategic partnership with the Indian Performing Rights Society (IPRS), the...read more

2
Warner Music India signs Agsy, announces 'Jatt Baija', bold, unapologetic, and sonically explosive

MUMBAI: A seasoned force in Indian hip-hop, Agsy has spent the last eight years carving her lane as a pioneer in the genre. From fearless lyricism...read more

3
Asha Bhosle opens up about painful marriage, suicide attempt, and her bond with Lata Mangeshkar in new biography

MUMBAI: The legendary singer Asha Bhosle’s newly released biography, Asha Bhosle: A Life in Music, penned by Ramya Sarma and published by Amaryllis (...read more

4
After breaking the Internet, Justh returns with 'Unse Jaake Kehdo'

MUMBAI: The ‘Chor’ singer steps back into the limelight with Unse Jaake Kehdo, a heartfelt ballad about love, pain, and redemption, created in...read more

5
Meghdhanush unveils their most introspective album 'Dareechey'

MUMBAI: Meghdhanush’s highly anticipated new album, “Dareechey”, released on June 19, 2025, and it promises to be their most emotionally layered and...read more

Games