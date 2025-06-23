Grammy-Nominated Indian Vocalist Varijashree Venugopal releases live album, Vari (The Live Sessions)

MUMBAI: Grammy-nominated Indian vocalist Varijashree Venugopal, the only artist from India to perform at this year's International Jazz Festival, has released her album, “Vari (The Live Sessions)”, on USA based label GroundUp Music. This highly anticipated project presents a vibrant, live reinterpretation of her album “Vari,” capturing the raw energy, spontaneity, and intimacy of a live concert.

Recorded live in Bengaluru with an exceptional ensemble, “Vari (The Live Sessions)” features Varijashree’s soulful vocals seamlessly fused with improvisation and Indian classical influences. The album is a curated selection of seven tracks from her acclaimed debut “Vari,” transformed into a dynamic live performance under the expert direction of Grammy-winning bassist Michael League. This recording immerses listeners in the electrifying atmosphere of her hometown, Bengaluru, while showcasing the spontaneous creativity that only live music can deliver.

The album includes a talented lineup of musicians: Grammy-winning bassist Michael League as producer, Pramath Kiran on percussion and co-arrangements, Jayachandra Rao on mridangam, Apoorva Krishna on violin, Vivek Santhosh on keys and synths, and special guest Praveen D Rao on harmonium.

Varijashree shares her excitement, “Bringing these songs to life in a live setting has been an incredible journey. The energy, the spontaneity, and the joy of playing together — I can’t wait for audiences to experience this new dimension of ‘Vari.’ It’s about freedom, connection, and the magic that happens when talented musicians come together.”

Michael League, who led the production, comments, “Adapting ‘Vari’ for a live six-piece band was surprisingly straightforward. The original recordings featured over 20 musicians on some tracks, so distilling that complexity into a live band required careful thought. Thanks to the versatility of everyone involved, we found new ways to tell the same stories. The violin acts both as a melodic voice and a harmony vocalist, and through innovative use of samples and unconventional percussion, we craft a rich variety of grooves in real time without pre-recorded tracks. I believe the live experience stands on its own and offers a fresh perspective that complements the studio recordings.”

Varijashree adds, “‘Vari (The Live Sessions)’ is a carefully curated selection of seven songs from my debut album, ‘Vari,’ transformed into a vibrant live set. Directed by Michael League and performed by some of our country’s most brilliant artists, this project has been both exciting and enriching. It’s a celebration of joy, collaboration, and the freedom to explore new sonic territories together.”

This album is more than just a recording; it’s a testament to artistic growth, cultural fusion, and the transformative power of live music.