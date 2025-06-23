'Aur Mohabbat Kitni Karoon' from Metro...In Dino A heart-warming song for anyone who has ever loved in silence

MUMBAI: The next track from the universe of Metro...In Dino has dropped. ‘Aur Mohabbat Kitni Karoon’ composed by Pritam, and sung in the timeless voice of Arijit Singh- tells the story of a love that is passionate, unconditional but unspoken.

Written by Sandeep Srivastava, the song brings to light all the love that hides in the silences and stolen glances; the one that's present even in the angriest arguments.

Following Zamaana Lage’s reflection on a love lost, Dil Ka Kya’s anthemic ode to heartbreak, and Mann Ye Mera’s beautiful celebration of new love, ‘Aur Mohabbat Kitni Karoon’ is a heart-felt track which explores love that needs no declarations, just presence and actions. As part of the final chapter in Anurag Basu’s iconic hyperlinked trilogy, following ‘Life in a… Metro’ and ‘Ludo’, this track continues the musical exploration of intimate human connections in today’s new age.

Gulshan Kumar and T-Series present, in association with Anurag Basu Productions Pvt. Ltd., ‘Metro...In Dino’. Directed by Anurag Basu, with music composed by Pritam, and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Anurag Basu, and Taani Basu. Catch your own story in cinemas on 4th July, 2025.