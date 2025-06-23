'Aur Mohabbat Kitni Karoon' from Metro...In Dino A heart-warming song for anyone who has ever loved in silence

MUMBAI: The next track from the universe of Metro...In Dino has dropped. ‘Aur Mohabbat Kitni Karoon’ composed by Pritam, and sung in the timeless voice of Arijit Singh- tells the story of a love that is passionate, unconditional but unspoken.
Written by Sandeep Srivastava, the song brings to light all the love that hides in the silences and stolen glances; the one that's present even in the angriest arguments.
Following Zamaana Lage’s reflection on a love lost, Dil Ka Kya’s anthemic ode to heartbreak, and Mann Ye Mera’s beautiful celebration of new love, ‘Aur Mohabbat Kitni Karoon’ is a heart-felt track which explores love that needs no declarations, just presence and actions. As part of the final chapter in Anurag Basu’s iconic hyperlinked trilogy, following ‘Life in a… Metro’ and ‘Ludo’, this track continues the musical exploration of intimate human connections in today’s new age.
Gulshan Kumar and T-Series present, in association with Anurag Basu Productions Pvt. Ltd., ‘Metro...In Dino’. Directed by Anurag Basu, with music composed by Pritam, and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Anurag Basu, and Taani Basu. Catch your own story in cinemas on 4th July, 2025.
Gen Z and millennials from six metro cities highlight the most relevant moments when music...read more
MUMBAI: FreshTunes is an artist services platform that has encouraged a community many music comread more
MUMBAI: Hoopr Smash, a first-of-its-kind, automated, self-serve, music licensing marketplace annread more
MUMBAI: A massive internet outage on Thursday disrupted multiple major platforms—including Googleread more
MUMBAI: Global technology brand OnePlus, today announced the launch date of their upcoming audio read more
MUMBAI: Celebrated Indie singers Aanchal Tyagi and Madhur Sharma have come together again for Adhoora, a beautiful duet about love that feels...read more
MUMBAI: This World Music Day, Ultra Media and Entertainment Group pays tribute to India’s cinematic golden age by bringing iconic songs back to life-...read more
MUMBAI: On World Music Day, Radioandmusic caught up with Varun Parikh, founder of Bay Owl Studios, whose deeply personal and globally influenced...read more
MUMBAI: On the occasion of World Music Day, some of India’s most popular and celebrated musical talents have come together to share what music truly...read more
MUMBAI: On the occasion of World Music Day, Radioandmusic spoke to Kamakshi and Vishala Khurana of The Sound Space, who reflected on the deeper...read more