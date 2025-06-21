RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  21 Jun 2025 20:47 |  By RnMTeam

Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra to Sunny Kaushal: Check out actors who are Also Singers

MUMBAI: Bollywood consists of an impeccable range of talent, where actors are also soulful singers. They have lent their vocals to Punjabi raps, soulful lyrics, love medleys and a lot more. Here's looking at 7 renowned actors who have also stunned everyone with their singing talent.

Alia Bhatt: Beyond being celebrated for her on-screen versatility, Alia Bhatt also casts a spell with her soulful voice. From Tenu Samjhawan to Ikk Kudi, Alia also has a separate fanbase for her vocals. She's lent her voice to songs that continue to be felt even today.

Priyanka Chopra: Global icon Priyanka Chopra is not just a power packed actress, but is also a versatile singer. With depth in her voice, Pee Cee has sung songs like Dil Dhadakne Do, Exotic, and more. During her Bollywood acting career, Priyanka also ventured into the space of pop singing, and was celebrated as a sensation.

Sunny Kaushal: Sunny Kaushal has cemented himself as a rising music sensation, with his first song titled Jhandey. Now, with a recent release, Mid Air Freeverse, Sunny Kaushal created a Punjabi rap with elements of Bhangra. At times when Punjabi raps are trending big time, Sunny Kaushal's Mid Air Freeverse is casting a spell among listeners.

Diljit Dosanjh: Diljit Dosanjh is a celebrated Punjabi music icon, who contributed significantly in shaping the Punjabi musical space, and broadening its appeal to global levels. With songs like Lover, Hass Hass, Ikk Kudi, Born to Shine and more, he's truly become the G.O.A.T of Punjabi music.

Shraddha Kapoor: Shraddha Kapoor won hearts of her admirers with songs like Galliyan and Sab Tera, which cemented her as a soulful singer. Beyond her on-screen brilliance, Shraddha Kapoor continues to connect with her audience through her singing talent.

Ayushmann Khurrana: Celebrated as a dynamic actor with unique choices of films under his belt, Ayushmann Khurrana is also a gifted singer. From Nazm Nazm, Saadi Galli Aaja to Pani Da Rang and more, Ayushmann continues to strike the right chord among his listeners.

Parineeti Chopra: Though she's done a limited number of films, Parineeti Chopra has tug the heartstrings of the audience through her singing ability. She has added her essence to songs like Maana Ke Hum Yaar Nahin, Teri Mitti (female version) and more. With a certain kind of softness, Parineeti's voice reaches straight to the heart.

While these actors have stunned everyone with their magnetic screen presence, they have also won several hearts with their singing ability.

Tags
Alia Bhatt Priyanka Chopra Diljit Dosanjh music
Related news
 | 23 Jun 2025

"Empathy Transcends Borders": Varun Parikh of Bay Owl Studios on the universal language of music

MUMBAI: On World Music Day, Radioandmusic caught up with Varun Parikh, founder of Bay Owl Studios, whose deeply personal and globally influenced perspective on music offers a powerful reminder of its unifying force.

read more
 | 23 Jun 2025

"One Note at a Time": Kamakshi and Vishala Khurana on the power of Music to bridge cultures and heal divides

MUMBAI: On the occasion of World Music Day, Radioandmusic spoke to Kamakshi and Vishala Khurana of The Sound Space, who reflected on the deeper meaning of ‘world music’ and its profound power to connect hearts, transcend borders, and foster empathy in an increasingly divided world.

read more
 | 23 Jun 2025

'Aur Mohabbat Kitni Karoon' from Metro...In Dino A heart-warming song for anyone who has ever loved in silence

MUMBAI: The next track from the universe of Metro...In Dino has dropped. ‘Aur Mohabbat Kitni Karoon’ composed by Pritam, and sung in the timeless voice of Arijit Singh- tells the story of a love that is passionate, unconditional but unspoken.

read more
 | 23 Jun 2025

World Music Day: Guru Randhawa highlights the beauty of fleeting emotions and passion in his latest track 'From Ages'

MUMBAI: On World Music Day, Guru Randhawa captures the feeling of love, longing and yearning in his latest song, From Ages, a newly-revealed track from his celebrated album, Without Prejudice.

read more
 | 23 Jun 2025

Sunburn announces globally renowned artists, DJs Novak and Vidojean’s debut India performance for The White Soiree

MUMBAI: Sunburn is all set to bring an unforgettable celebration, The White Soiree, an immersive all-white party headlined by international DJ-producers Novak and Vidojean bringing their Afro house magic to India.

read more

RnM Biz

Spotify study reveals when India listens to music

Gen Z and millennials from six metro cities highlight the most relevant moments when music...read more

Global Underground: FreshTunes connects the world with long-standing, truly free artist services

MUMBAI: FreshTunes is an artist services platform that has encouraged a community many music comread more

Hoopr Smash partners with Merchant Records to add 450 plus tracks by Salim–Sulaiman to it's growing licensing marketplace

MUMBAI: Hoopr Smash, a first-of-its-kind, automated, self-serve, music licensing marketplace annread more

Major internet outage hits Google Cloud, disrupting Global Services including Gmail, Spotify, Snapchat

MUMBAI: A massive internet outage on Thursday disrupted multiple major platforms—including Googleread more

OnePlus set to launch OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z3 in India on June 19

MUMBAI: Global technology brand OnePlus, today announced the launch date of their upcoming audio read more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
When memories turn to colour: Ultra Gaane launches digitally restored film songs to celebrate World Music Day

MUMBAI: This World Music Day, Ultra Media and Entertainment Group pays tribute to India’s cinematic golden age by bringing iconic songs back to life-...read more

2
"Empathy Transcends Borders": Varun Parikh of Bay Owl Studios on the universal language of music

MUMBAI: On World Music Day, Radioandmusic caught up with Varun Parikh, founder of Bay Owl Studios, whose deeply personal and globally influenced...read more

3
Aanchal Tyagi and Madhur Sharma reunite for 'Adhoora'- a heartfelt song about love lefet ubfinished

MUMBAI: Celebrated Indie singers Aanchal Tyagi and Madhur Sharma have come together again for Adhoora, a beautiful duet about love that feels...read more

4
World Music Day Special: B Praak, Jubin, Jonita, Stebin Ben and other musicians get candid about music

MUMBAI: On the occasion of World Music Day, some of India’s most popular and celebrated musical talents have come together to share what music truly...read more

5
"One Note at a Time": Kamakshi and Vishala Khurana on the power of Music to bridge cultures and heal divides

MUMBAI: On the occasion of World Music Day, Radioandmusic spoke to Kamakshi and Vishala Khurana of The Sound Space, who reflected on the deeper...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2025 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games