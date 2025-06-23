RadioandMusic
News |  23 Jun 2025 12:12

‘Bera Ni’ by KD DESIROCK set to spark conversations on family and choices

MUMBAI: KD DESIROCK and Komal Chaudhary return with a sharp, socially driven single titled Bera Ni, released today exclusively on Times Music Haryanvi. This impactful track features Sweta Chauhan, adding visual strength and presence to a narrative that resonates with many households.

The song revolves around a woman confronting her husband’s drinking problem and the influence of his addicted friends urging him to make better choices, be present for his family, and walk away from toxic habits. With a beat that hits and lyrics that stay, Bera Ni is set to make waves across the Haryanvi music scene.

This isn’t KD DESIROCK’s first time in the spotlight. His previous release, My Queen, in collaboration with Times Music, became a breakout hit, amassing over 100 million plays across platforms. Bera Ni marks his next chapter, bolder, more relevant, and rooted in real-life stories.

KD DESIROCK shares, “Bera Ni is a reflection of what many families silently go through. We’ve kept the sound catchy but the message loud. It’s time we talk about these issues through music.”

Mandar Thakur, CEO of Times Music, adds, “KD has a unique ability to connect real narratives with strong musicality. After the massive success of My Queen, this collaboration is yet another example of regional music pushing meaningful boundaries.”

Bera Ni is out now on Times Music Haryanvi’s YouTube channel and all major streaming platforms.

