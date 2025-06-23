‘Bera Ni’ by KD DESIROCK set to spark conversations on family and choices

MUMBAI: KD DESIROCK and Komal Chaudhary return with a sharp, socially driven single titled Bera Ni, released today exclusively on Times Music Haryanvi. This impactful track features Sweta Chauhan, adding visual strength and presence to a narrative that resonates with many households.
The song revolves around a woman confronting her husband’s drinking problem and the influence of his addicted friends urging him to make better choices, be present for his family, and walk away from toxic habits. With a beat that hits and lyrics that stay, Bera Ni is set to make waves across the Haryanvi music scene.
This isn’t KD DESIROCK’s first time in the spotlight. His previous release, My Queen, in collaboration with Times Music, became a breakout hit, amassing over 100 million plays across platforms. Bera Ni marks his next chapter, bolder, more relevant, and rooted in real-life stories.
KD DESIROCK shares, “Bera Ni is a reflection of what many families silently go through. We’ve kept the sound catchy but the message loud. It’s time we talk about these issues through music.”
Mandar Thakur, CEO of Times Music, adds, “KD has a unique ability to connect real narratives with strong musicality. After the massive success of My Queen, this collaboration is yet another example of regional music pushing meaningful boundaries.”
Bera Ni is out now on Times Music Haryanvi’s YouTube channel and all major streaming platforms.
Gen Z and millennials from six metro cities highlight the most relevant moments when music...read more
MUMBAI: FreshTunes is an artist services platform that has encouraged a community many music comread more
MUMBAI: Hoopr Smash, a first-of-its-kind, automated, self-serve, music licensing marketplace annread more
MUMBAI: A massive internet outage on Thursday disrupted multiple major platforms—including Googleread more
MUMBAI: Global technology brand OnePlus, today announced the launch date of their upcoming audio read more
MUMBAI: On the occasion of World Music Day, some of India’s most popular and celebrated musical talents have come together to share what music truly...read more
MUMBAI: Bollywood consists of an impeccable range of talent, where actors are also soulful singers. They have lent their vocals to Punjabi raps,...read more
MUMBAI: In a landmark moment for global music and a powerful statement on cultural inclusivity, India-born Brampton-based Punjabi artist Shubh has...read more
MUMBAI: Celebrated Indie singers Aanchal Tyagi and Madhur Sharma have come together again for Adhoora, a beautiful duet about love that feels...read more
MUMBAI: This World Music Day, Ultra Media and Entertainment Group pays tribute to India’s cinematic golden age by bringing iconic songs back to life-...read more