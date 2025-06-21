RadioandMusic
News |  21 Jun 2025 18:30

World Music Day Special: B Praak, Jubin, Jonita, Stebin Ben and other musicians get candid about music

MUMBAI: On the occasion of World Music Day, some of India’s most popular and celebrated musical talents have come together to share what music truly means to them. From award-winning composers to beloved playback singers and fresh young voices, artists like B Praak, Jubin Nautiyal, Shilpa Rao, Jonita Gandhi, Stebin Ben, Shalmali Kholgade, and Kushagra opened up with heartfelt responses to just one question: What does music mean to you?

Their answers go beyond fame or performances and offer a rare, emotional insight into their relationship with music — revealing how deeply it shapes their lives.

For B Praak music is a lifeline.

"Music is a lifeline to me, and it's more than just sound. My feelings, my honesty, and my journey are all reflected in every song I compose or sing. In both my best and worst times, music has been there for me. I just feel thankful that I get to live and breathe this gift every single day."

Jubin Nautiyal describes music as his oxygen.

"In times of chaos, it brings me calm. When I feel weak, it gives me power. Whether I’m performing live or just sitting in the hills with my guitar, music allows me to connect with others and express myself — without needing words. It’s magic – and I live in it."

Shilpa Rao sees music as her personal sanctuary.

"It’s where I go to find clarity, to feel understood. The experiences, the people, the collaborations — all of it has helped me grow. Music doesn’t just tell stories; it saves memories."

Jonita Gandhi calls music her evolving identity.

"It’s the bridge between who I was and who I’m becoming. Every note I sing reflects my past and my dreams for the future. There’s nothing more beautiful than knowing your music has touched someone’s soul."

Stebin Ben believes music is pure love.

"It’s how people remember their first love, a celebration, or a heartbreak — all through a song. I feel blessed that my voice becomes a part of people’s stories. On World Music Day, I’m just grateful to give love back through every melody."

Shalmali Kholgade describes music as her boldest self.

" It’s the one thing that encourages me to be fearless, experimental, and authentic. I’ve found happiness, rebellion, and reflection in my songs. It’s a journey of constant evolution – and World Music Day is a perfect time to pause, reflect, and thank music for being the best friend I’ve ever had."

Kushagra, one of the youngest voices in the group, calls music his grounding force.

"Everything still feels like a dream, but one thing I know for sure — music helps me express what I can’t put into words. It’s powerful, emotional, and deeply personal. I hope to keep learning and make people feel something real through my voice."

On World Music Day, these artists remind us that behind every hit song and powerful performance lies a deeper connection — a truth, a journey, and a piece of the artist’s soul.

One question. Seven voices. One powerful message: Music is life.

 

 

Tags
Stebin Ben B Praak music Songs
