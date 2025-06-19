RadioandMusic
News |  19 Jun 2025

Singer Shivangi Sharma unveils motivational anthem born from a deeply personal journey, with never-before-seen concept

MUMBAI: Pop singer and composer Shivangi Sharma, best known for hits like “India Ka IPL” and “Party Party” with DJ Bravo, “Same Old Lies,” “Ishq Dawa,” and “Tu Jaanta Nahi” with Prashant Ingle, is all set to release her next single—a motivational track with a powerful and never-before-seen concept.

Talking about the thought process behind the song, she shared, “My upcoming song is a very motivational one. As I always do with my other songs, I’ve followed a concept-based approach. I first think about the concept, and only then do I start composing. This song is composed and sung by me, with lyrics written by Shanky — the same guy who wrote a few of my earlier tracks like India Ka IPL, Same Old Lies, and others. For this one too, Shanky has penned the entire song, except for the hook line, which was mine. It’s a deeply conceptual and motivational piece, and I’m confident that people are really going to love it.”

She further elaborated on what makes the song special and how it reflects her signature style, she said, “The concept I’m bringing to the table with this song is something truly unique—it’s never been showcased before, and that’s one of its biggest strengths. Since I’m known for my concept-based compositions, this one is no different. I had to first think deeply about the idea and then build the entire song around it. That’s what makes it so special.”

Talking about this new endeavor, she said, “I’m also incredibly excited about my new venture, Shivangi Sharma Entertainment Solutions. Through this platform, we’re working at the intersection of sports and entertainment, and also creating concept-based wedding videos. For example, if a couple has a unique story of how they met, we craft an entire wedding journey video around that concept-complete with original music and storytelling. I’ll be the one leading the creative vision for each of these projects.”

Speaking about the role, she revealed, “My role required a lot of intense preparation, especially in terms of appearance, since it was completely de-glamorous—something not many actors were ready to take on. To prepare, I stopped getting haircuts for six months to sport a proper choti, avoided manicures for natural-looking nails, and even got back to cycling to physically match the character. The most crucial part of my prep was living in the slums for a while to truly understand the character’s world. Experiencing the heat, the lack of basic comforts like AC or coolers, and observing the resilience and happiness of the people there gave me a new perspective on life. It was tough but deeply eye-opening, and I genuinely can’t wait for others to witness the story we’ve tried to tell.”

