JetSynthesys’ Global Music Junction signs exclusive partnership with Folk music superstar Mame Khan

MUMBAI: JetSynthesys’ Global Music Junction powered Hari Prem Films (HPF), has announced an exclusive partnership with renowned Indian folk singer Mame Khan, taking a significant step in spotlighting Indian music on the global stage. Known for his powerful voice, Rajasthani roots, and crossover success on platforms like Coke Studio Bharat, Mame Khan joins hands with Hariprem Films for a three-year collaboration that spans music, brand partnerships, and international performances.

Under this partnership, GMJ’s Hariprem Films will exclusively manage Mame Khan’s YouTube presence and digital rights. All his future music releases, single-song deals, and collaborations will be handled by HPF. While Mame Khan will continue to work with select external partners, HPF will serve as the primary representative across digital content, branded campaigns, and artist management initiatives.

This partnership also includes performance management across two of Mame Khan’s key live acts, the famous band RockNRoots Project (nine-piece band) and The Folk Orchestra of Rajasthan which features over 40 musicians. GMJ’s HPF will handle all bookings and show sales for The Folk Orchestra of Rajasthan by Mame khan in both India and abroad, while also managing international performances for the RockNRoots Project.

Mame Khan said, “Folk music has always been about storytelling and connection. With JetSynthesys’ GMJ & HPF, I’ve found a partner who shares that passion and understands how to amplify it in today’s digital-first era. This partnership is not just about growth but about preserving and celebrating the essence of folk music in new and creative ways.”

“At Global Music Junction, our vision is to connect India’s rich musical legacy with today’s global audience,” said Rajan Navani, Founder and CEO of JetSynthesys. “Mame Khan is the perfect blend of tradition and modernity, staying true to his roots while connecting effortlessly with contemporary audiences. We’re excited to collaborate with him and take his music to bigger stages and wider audiences around the world.”

Rajkumar Singh, Founder & CEO of Global Music Junction, added, “At GMJ, we see this partnership as a powerful opportunity to reintroduce traditional Indian music to the world, backed by data, digital scale, and deep storytelling. Our goal is to blend his timeless sound with global reach, making folk music not just relevant but aspirational for newer generations.”

Jay Mehta, Managing Director, Warner Music India & SAARC shares, "Partnering with Mame Khan through Global Music Junction reflects our vision to globalize India’s cultural richness. As we double down on our full-service strategy, this collaboration strengthens our mission to empower artists across music, live, and brand; while staying deeply rooted in the culture they represent."

Nitin Samadhiya, CEO of Hariprem Films, said, “Backed by the powerful ecosystem of JetSynthesys, Warner Music, and Global Music Junction, this collaboration marks a meaningful step toward bringing the vibrant sounds of Rajasthan to the global stage. Together, we aim to elevate India’s rich folk traditions, ensuring that the soulful rhythms and timeless stories of Rajasthani music find their rightful place in the hearts of global audiences. This partnership goes beyond music—it’s about cultural preservation, deeper connection, and celebrating India’s artistic heritage on a world platform.”

The GMJ partnership with Mame Khan further builds on growing momentum as a platform for Indian artists, especially in the folk and vernacular music space. GMJ boasts a repertoire of acclaimed mainstream singers such as Sonu Nigam and Shaan, as well as regional stars such as Haryanvi singer Sapna Choudhary. Backed by strategic investment from international music giant Warner Music India, GMJ demonstrates an artist-first approach, one that blends creative freedom with robust infrastructure and global reach to help Indian musicians thrive on the world stage.