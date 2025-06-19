RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  19 Jun 2025 18:05 |  By RnMTeam

Javed Ali sings the melodious title track of Aami Dakini on Sony Entertainment Television

MUMBAI: After Aahat, Sony Entertainment Television brings Aami Dakini. Aami Dakini promises to keep viewers hooked from start to finish. Set against the beauty of Kolkata, the story unfolds a journey of love, loss, and revenge. At the heart of it all is Dakini. She stuns with her beauty, frightens with her silence, and kills without mercy.

Celebrated singer sings the melodious title track of Aami Dakini for Sony Entertainment Television. Known for his soulful and versatile singing, Javed brings a fresh musical vision to the channel's much-awaited show. His melodic composition perfectly captures the essence and emotional depth of the show, setting the tone for the compelling tale that follows. This marks a new creative chapter in Javed Ali’s illustrious career and an exciting collaboration with Sony Entertainment Television.

 Don't miss Aami Dakini, starting 23rd June, Monday to Friday at 8:00 PM, only on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV.

Tags
Javed Ali Sony Entertainment Television music
Related news
 | 21 Jun 2025

Shruti Haasan's piano post goes viral: A glimpse into the star's musical world

MUMBAI: Shruti Haasan, known for her impressive range across cinema and music, shared an Instagram post recently that offered fans a window into her musical soul. The actress posted a series of throwback photos along with a heartfelt reflection on what music—and the piano—means to her.

read more
 | 21 Jun 2025

Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra to Sunny Kaushal: Check out actors who are Also Singers

MUMBAI: Bollywood consists of an impeccable range of talent, where actors are also soulful singers. They have lent their vocals to Punjabi raps, soulful lyrics, love medleys and a lot more. Here's looking at 7 renowned actors who have also stunned everyone with their singing talent.

read more
 | 21 Jun 2025

Aanchal Tyagi and Madhur Sharma reunite for 'Adhoora'- a heartfelt song about love lefet ubfinished

MUMBAI: Celebrated Indie singers Aanchal Tyagi and Madhur Sharma have come together again for Adhoora, a beautiful duet about love that feels incomplete. The song tells the story of the quiet pain and longing that linger after a relationship ends.

read more
 | 21 Jun 2025

World Music Day Special: B Praak, Jubin, Jonita, Stebin Ben and other musicians get candid about music

MUMBAI: On the occasion of World Music Day, some of India’s most popular and celebrated musical talents have come together to share what music truly means to them.

read more
 | 19 Jun 2025

Singer Shivangi Sharma unveils motivational anthem born from a deeply personal journey, with never-before-seen concept

MUMBAI: Pop singer and composer Shivangi Sharma, best known for hits like “India Ka IPL” and “Party Party” with DJ Bravo, “Same Old Lies,” “Ishq Dawa,” and “Tu Jaanta Nahi” with Prashant Ingle, is all set to release her next single—a motivational track with a powerful and never-before-seen concep

read more

RnM Biz

Spotify study reveals when India listens to music

Gen Z and millennials from six metro cities highlight the most relevant moments when music...read more

Global Underground: FreshTunes connects the world with long-standing, truly free artist services

MUMBAI: FreshTunes is an artist services platform that has encouraged a community many music comread more

Hoopr Smash partners with Merchant Records to add 450 plus tracks by Salim–Sulaiman to it's growing licensing marketplace

MUMBAI: Hoopr Smash, a first-of-its-kind, automated, self-serve, music licensing marketplace annread more

Major internet outage hits Google Cloud, disrupting Global Services including Gmail, Spotify, Snapchat

MUMBAI: A massive internet outage on Thursday disrupted multiple major platforms—including Googleread more

OnePlus set to launch OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z3 in India on June 19

MUMBAI: Global technology brand OnePlus, today announced the launch date of their upcoming audio read more

top# 5 articles

1
Shruti Haasan's piano post goes viral: A glimpse into the star's musical world

MUMBAI: Shruti Haasan, known for her impressive range across cinema and music, shared an Instagram post recently that offered fans a window into her...read more

2
Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra to Sunny Kaushal: Check out actors who are Also Singers

MUMBAI: Bollywood consists of an impeccable range of talent, where actors are also soulful singers. They have lent their vocals to Punjabi raps,...read more

3
World Music Day Special: B Praak, Jubin, Jonita, Stebin Ben and other musicians get candid about music

MUMBAI: On the occasion of World Music Day, some of India’s most popular and celebrated musical talents have come together to share what music truly...read more

4
JetSynthesys’ Global Music Junction signs exclusive partnership with Folk music superstar Mame Khan

MUMBAI: JetSynthesys’ Global Music Junction powered Hari Prem Films (HPF), has announced an exclusive partnership with renowned Indian folk singer...read more

5
Wazir x Jeona Sandhu collaborate on a high-energy Punjabi anthem "PB1"

The song is part of Hyundai Spotlight Season 3 - a platform by Hyundai Motor India Limited and Universal Music India for Brands read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2025 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games